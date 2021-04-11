How to buy FedEx (FDX) shares now • Benzinga

Go directly to Webull! Get real-time market data, analysis tools, and $ 0 commissions.

If you’ve delivered or received packages in the past 50 years, you’re probably familiar with FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), formerly Federal Express. The company has grown from offering national parcel and freight forwarding services to a multinational delivery services company.

FedEx Freight delivery truck. Source: FedEx.com

FedEx now provides information technology (IT), marketing, technical support, customer service, billing and collections, and other administrative support services to its customers. If you’ve been considering investing in the shipping service industry, keep reading to learn how to buy FDX stocks.

How to buy Fedex Corp (FDX) shares

You can buy FDX shares directly from FedEx or through reputable online stock brokers. Our step-by-step guide to buying FDX stocks appears below.

Step 1: Choose a brokerage house.

Trading in US listed stocks can be done through most reputable online brokers, such as E * TRADE, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Robinhood, and Webull. All of these brokers offer commission-free transactions and rank among the top brokers for trading US stocks.

If you are a new investor or have previously invested in FDX stocks and prefer to buy stocks directly from the company, you may be eligible to buy stocks through FedExs. shareholder services division. Computershare is FedEx’s stock transfer agent that administers and sponsors the Computershare Investment Plan for Common Shares of FedEx Corporation.

Computershare’s FedEx Direct Share Purchase Plan provides for a minimum initial investment of $ 1,000 for new shareholders, with a subsequent minimum additional purchase amount of $ 50. Cash purchases are limited to an aggregate annual amount of $ 250,000. In addition to paying cash dividends, Computershare also offers full or partial dividend reinvestment options.

Step 2: Decide how many shares you want.

To calculate how many shares you can buy, you divide the amount of capital you want to invest in FedEx by the current price per share. For example, if you have $ 20,000 to invest today at the stock level of $ 280 per share, you can buy 71.42 FDX shares.

Fractions of shares can be purchased through some brokers, so ask your broker if they offer this service. Otherwise, you could just buy 71 shares at $ 280 for a total investment of $ 19,880.

Step 3: Choose your order type.

The main types of orders for stock transactions are:

Market order: An order executed at the best possible price immediately available on the market at the time the order is entered for the full amount of the order. A market order is usually executed near the current bid price for a sell order or near the ask price for a buy order.

Limit order: When you have a specific price that you want to buy stocks at, you can use a limit order to ask your broker to buy at that price or better. Typically, a limit buy order is priced below the prevailing market offer price, while a limit sell order is priced higher than the current market offer.

Stop loss order: An order to buy or sell a stock once it reaches a specific price that is worse than the going market price. Once this stop price is traded, the stop loss order becomes a market order to be executed immediately at the best available price.

Orders can also have a time component as follows:

Agenda: An order that expires at the close of the market is considered an order of the day. This period will generally apply to orders, unless you specify otherwise.

Good Til Anned (GTC) order: An order that remains open until the stock price trades at its level or the order is canceled by the client. Some brokers have a 60-day limit for GTC orders, so check with your broker to see if a time limit applies.

Step 4: Execute your transaction.

After you have determined how many stocks you want to buy with the funds in your account and the price you want to pay, you are now ready to enter a buy order with your stock broker. You can first enter a market or limit order in the form of a daily or GTC order. Once you have entered your order, your broker will proceed to execute the order as appropriate and market conditions allow.

FedEx Stock History

Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 to address the shortfall in air freight business, Federal Express began operations in Little Rock, Arkansas in 1971. After moving to Memphis, Tennessee, the company began operations official in April 1973. Federal Express opened. with 389 employees and an order to ship 189 packages to 25 US cities.

The Federal Express Corp.’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) took place on April 12, 1978 at $ 24 per share. The actions of Federal Express Corp. started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 28, 1978 under the symbol FDX, which is now used by its current version FedEx Corp.

Since then, FedEx Corp. has acquired many companies, expanding its presence around the world. Its UK acquisitions began in 2006 with the purchase of ANC Holdings Ltd. Subsequent purchases included freight and freight companies in China, Hungary, India, Mexico, Poland, France, Brazil, Africa, North and South America and Europe. The company is now divided into Services, Ground, Freight, Office and Logistics.

A daily candlestick chart of the Fedex Corp.s share price since March 2020 showing the volume and dividend payment dates below. Source: Benzinga Pro.

FDX stock is currently trading at just under $ 280 per share, which translates to a market cap of $ 74.34 billion for the company. FedEx’s latest quarterly earnings report showed net income of $ 939 million on adjusted revenue of $ 21.5 billion, which translates into earnings per share (EPS) of 3.47 dollars. This compares favorably to the third quarter results of previous years of net income of $ 371 million on revenue of $ 17.5 billion and earnings of $ 1.41 per share.

FDX restrictions for retail investors

Retail investors have no restrictions on purchasing FDX. However, if you are an American trader who plans to actively trade FDX stocks, you should be aware of the FINRA rules concerning model day traders, who are required to maintain at all times a margin account with a minimum balance of $ 25,000.

Basically, if you trade and exit a particular stock on the same day, you have made a day trade. If you do this 4 or more times in a 5 working day period then you are classified as a day trader.

Advantages and disadvantages of FDX

Benefits

Low price / earnings ratio (PE): Compared to its competitor UPS’s PE ratio of 111.66, stock FDX currently has a PE ratio of just 24. This makes FedEx appear undervalued compared to UPS (NYSE: UPS).

Increased demand for FedEx services: FedEx is expected to capitalize on increased demand for its e-commerce and international express delivery services after consumers get used to shopping at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dividend: FedEx pays a quarterly dividend of $ 0.65 and paid a total dividend of $ 2.60 per share for its fiscal year 2021.

The inconvenients

The COVID-19 pandemic is easing: FedEx Corp. has increased its services provided and its inventory has tripled since March 2020, when the shutdowns of the U.S. COVID-19 pandemic began. A significant slowdown in the company’s business activity after the pandemic subsides could cause the FDX share price to drop.

High stock market price: FDX stock is currently trading at $ 280, making it an expensive stock for small investors.

Take a look at FDX Stock

While many businesses have suffered from COVID-19 lockdowns, the pandemic has triggered a huge demand for residential delivery services. While this has significantly boosted FedEx activity and stock prices, a correction has already occurred from late December 2020 to early February of this year, with the market anticipating a return to normal operating conditions.

Despite a subsequent jerky rise in the FDX share price, another downward correction could materialize in the near future as global economies reopen, particularly if FedEx sees a reduction in demand for its services as a result. Waiting to buy FDX stocks at lower levels may make more sense if you still want to invest in FedEx for an extended period of time.

