3 Bay Area counties vaccinate 16+ before California expansion April 15





ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) – We are five days away from expanding state vaccine eligibility, but San Francisco, Alameda and Contra Costa counties are ahead of the curve. state and open eligibility now. “No need to wait,” said Colleen Chawla, director of the Alameda County Health Services Agency. Alameda County on Wednesday extended vaccine eligibility to residents of the 12 postcodes hardest hit by the pandemic – But as of Monday, they are opening vaccines to residents across the 16-year-old county and more. VACCINE TRACKER: Here’s how CA works, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine “Currently, residents of Alameda County aged 16 and over can My tour.ca.gov make an appointment to be vaccinated at the Colosseum. If there are no appointments available at the moment, people can check a box that is listed on the website and ask to be notified when other appointments open, ”explained Chawla. . And it’s something you can do now, no matter where you live. Register at my turn.ca.gov. San Francisco is also ahead of the state and expanding eligibility to anyone 16 and over if they live in an eight zip code; the districts of Mission, Soma, Tenderloin, Potrero Hill, Bayview, Visitation Valley and Portola. VIDEO: Thousands of people turned down at SF vaccination clinic due to overwhelming demand The lines outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General were proof of what San Francisco DPH deputy director Dr. Naveena Bobba is concerned about. According to Dr. Bobba, last week San Francisco received 16,000 doses. Next week they will spend to receive 10,000. “Unfortunately as we grow there are also fewer vaccines coming in. Part of this is because Johnson and Johnson are a bit behind. Considering some of the issues that have arisen The hope is that in the next few weeks the vaccine will start to circulate more freely, ”explained Dr Bobba. VIDEO: Doctor explains new ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant identified in Bay Area Alameda County is also grappling with vaccine supply last week, they received over 40,000. Next week they will receive 26,000. Contra Costa County is opposite San Francisco and Alameda, they expect 120,000 doses, or 29,000 more than they received last week. “Our plan is just to get as many vaccines as possible into the guns. We use an average of about 13,000 vaccines a day,” Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis said. Contra Costa has been ahead of the state since March 31, but how? “A big part of the reason we’ve been able to do so well is that Contra Costa County has federally qualified clinics,” said Burgis. So far, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for ages 16 and over. If you are 16, you will need to go with a parent or guardian to get vaccinated. Having trouble loading the above tracker? Click on here to open it in a new window. RELATED STORIES AND VIDEOS:

Copyright 2021 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.







