Uber asks Nevadans to contact governor over price increase | Las Vegas Local Breaking News, Headlines





LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – As the Las Vegas Valley continues to reopen, demand for ride-sharing drivers also continues. The Uber ridesharing app is asking Nevadans to contact Governor Steve Sisolak to authorize a price increase. Uber sent a message to the drivers regarding peak prices. They said the ongoing state of emergency in Nevada prohibited rideshare companies from increasing fares. He says the law limits their ability to use peak prices to help drivers earn more for tips during peak times. A similar message was sent to passengers. According to the letter, as a result of state regulation, “drivers’ incomes and availability have suffered.” Both messages ask for help and encourage you to contact the governor. Brandon Harrington started working for Uber and Lyft in 2015. Before the pandemic, he only drove for Uber. Since the pandemic, he now collects unemployment. He said there were more reasons drivers weren’t returning to work and it wasn’t just a price hike. They want to find something to blame, the governor or whatever, but even before the pandemic it never matched, Harrington said. He said that over the years drivers earn less. Cancellation fees are now lower than they once were. If a passenger canceled a request, Harrington said the charge did not compensate the driver for gasoline or mileage. “The cancellation fee was $ 5 at one point, then it’s gone to $ 3 and now to $ 2 and some changes,” Harrington said. Unless the drivers were better paid, he said he would look for another area of ​​work. “I think the Lyft and Uber drivers need to strike in Nevada so that we can have the same opportunities as in New York and California, that they will pay us minimum wage if anything else. , said Harrington. Uber offers bonuses to new and old drivers to join the company.







