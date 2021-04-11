Timber prices skyrocket with rising demand

Lumber prices across the country are at record highs, which means headaches and higher prices for Arkansas home builders and lumber suppliers.

The covid-19 pandemic hit the lumber industry, first halting production and then, as historically low mortgage rates made new homes attractive, increasing demand. Meanwhile, people who stayed home for months scouted for materials for home improvement projects, while others opted to expand their homes, which boosted demand for wood. labor and even higher prices.

Adam Wells, president of the Lumber One Home Center, which has stores in Mayflower and Stuttgart, said the cycle of supply disruptions over the past year due to the pandemic, mixed with increased demand for wood and other building materials, has created market conditions that it has never seen before.

“It’s staggering, but demand doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all,” he said.

According to the National Home Builder’s Association, lumber prices have increased 180% since last spring, increasing the average price of a new single-family home by more than $ 24,000 since mid-April 2020. $ 1,040 per thousand board feet in mid-March and is currently selling for around $ 1,010 per thousand board feet.

Daniel Menden, owner of Menco Construction in Sherwood and president of the Greater Little Rock Home Builder’s Association, said that means the cost of just framing a house has increased dramatically and the combination of wood costs has gone up. added to the rising costs of other building materials. , from shingles to windows, he sees his construction costs increase by at least 20%.

In February, the seasonally adjusted annual rate for all new home sales was 775,000 across the country, according to the US Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, up 8.2% from the previous year. According to preliminary Census Bureau data, 8,533 building permits were issued for single-family homes in Arkansas in 2020, up 8.4% from 7,869 the previous year.

The median selling price of homes sold in the United States in February was $ 349,400, up from $ 345,900 from the same period a year ago. The seasonally adjusted number of new homes available for sale is 312,000, or about 4.8 months of inventory at current sales rates.

Aaron Wirth, co-owner of Fayetteville-based Cobblestone Homes, said lumber prices were the highest he’s ever seen, but rising costs didn’t seem to affect demand.

“Ironically, people still want homes,” he said.

Wirth said the rising cost of lumber and other building materials made it difficult for him to accurately estimate his own costs.

“As a builder it’s really tough,” Wirth said of the current market conditions. “It’s like buying lobster – it’s the market price.”

According to data collected by the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville Business and Economic Research Center in Benton County for the second half of 2020, 945 newly built homes have been sold, up 9.5% compared to the previous six months. In Washington County, 520 newly built homes have been sold, up 2% from the same period a year ago. The average price of a new home in Benton County for the second half of 2020 was $ 298,528, up 3% from the previous six months, while in Washington County the average price of new home was $ 276,368, up almost 5% from the first. half of the year.

According to the latest Arvest Bank Skyline report, residential inventory in Benton and Washington counties remains tight, with the number of homes for sale in the second half of 2021 dropping 61% to 707 and the number of homes completed but unoccupied. down just 21% to 245. New construction appears to be picking up to close the gap with new residential building permits standing at 2,030 for the last six months of 2021, the highest number since 2006.

Wells and Menden said the rising cost of homes does not appear to deter builders or buyers. They cited pent-up demand brought on by the pandemic and record mortgage rates that make buying a home attractive even with the rising cost of homes.

According to lender Freddie Mac’s primary mortgage market survey released last week, rates on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage were on average 3.13% with an average of 0.7 points for the week. ending April 8, down from the previous week when they averaged 3.18%. . For the same period last year, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage stood at 3.33%.

“After rising for seven consecutive weeks, mortgage rates have fallen due to the recent modest decline in US Treasury yields,” Sam Khater, chief economist for Freddie Mac, said in a statement. “As the economy recovers, it should experience a strong rebound in the labor market. Together, these positive signals will continue to support purchase demand. The drop in rates creates a new opportunity for those who have not refinanced to look into the possibility. . “

Wells, the owner of Lumber One, stressed lumber is a commodity and while that equates to both expected and unexpected changes in its value, the market over the past year has been filled with unprecedented twists and turns. . He said that looking to the future, in the short term, on the supply side, there should be some improvement, due to the covid-19 vaccines helping to keep sawmills open and productive, but demand wood still looks unusually warm.

“I don’t think demand is going to go down when interest rates are relatively and historically low, and I don’t see that changing until there is some kind of monetary policy posed by the federal government on. the road to fight other forces, ”Wells said.