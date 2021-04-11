Don’t be fooled by this new stock market magic trick

As of the end of February, 40 mutual funds reported total returns of at least 100% over the past 12 months, according to Morningstar. Of the exchange-traded funds, 59 had year-over-year returns above 100% at the end of February; a month later, according to FactSet, 218 did.

What happened? Have Hundreds of Fund Managers Started Using Awesome Pills? No, although marketing departments are probably gearing up to brag about their brilliance. Instead, the horrific losses at the start of 2020, when stocks fell 34%, simply disappeared from year-over-year returns.

As a result, websites, apps, and account statements will show monstrous performance that is nothing more than a fluke of the schedule.

This is one of the best or worst examples I have ever seen of what finance researchers call time dependency. The payoff from your investments always depends on when you start counting and when you stop.

According to rules set by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the 12-month return that the funds report for the period ending March 31 assumes that you bought before the market opened on April 1, 2020 and held continuously until at the end of last month, never adding or subtracting anything along the way. The same standards apply to returns over longer periods, such as five or 10 years.

In the real world, people don’t invest all of their money on the first day of a month or a year; they invest more whenever they can and withdraw money whenever they need it. And history is always on the move: market crashes come and go, which often makes managers look prettier by chronological accident.

If you count on an arbitrary and meaningless period, ”says David Snowball, editor of Mutual Fund Observer, an online monthly journal, the results you get will be somewhere between arbitrary and meaningless.

In 2010, the crushing losses of the financial crisis that ended in 2009 gave up 12-month returns; in 2003, the collapse of internet stocks in 2000-02 finally retreated from the one-year high; and in October 1988, the 20% crash of October 19, 1987 disappeared from the 12 month history.

Such blips create what Wall Street calls easy builds. “Performance automatically jumps when crashes disappear from the drive.

Consider the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X ETF, a leveraged fund that seeks to double the daily return of an index of energy stocks. By the end of February, it had lost 80.6% over the previous 12 months. Just 31 days later, its one-year return had climbed to 348.5%.

A lot of people, I think, don’t realize that returns are reported as a single path in each period, which only a minority of investors have really experienced, ”says Robert Nestor, chairman of Direxion, which manages $ 25 billion. , mainly in ETFs. Most users of Direxions leveraged funds, which are designed to allow traders to express a short-term view, are only kept for a few days or weeks at a time, he says.

At Bridgeway Capital Management in Houston, six mutual funds had returns above 100% in the 12 months ending March 31, according to Morningstar.

When you suddenly have a triple-digit year, the danger signs should be flashing, ”says John Montgomery, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Bridgeways.

Even longer-term performance figures can be distorted by short-term fluctuations if they are large enough. Ideally, you should look at multiple time periods, including multiple bear markets, to determine whether an investment’s gains come from a lasting advantage or from a few lucky moments.

It’s not just the stated returns of the funds and the stocks they hold that are distorted by the vagaries of the calendar. The Consumer Price Index fell more than 1% from February to May 2020 as the pandemic froze retail spending. This will skew year-to-year comparisons in the months to come.

Even if the cost of living is rising more slowly than it has recently, inflation could exceed 3% when it is reported in May for the 12 months until April 30, believes Lyn Alden, strategist in independent investment in Atlantic City, NJ. highest year-over-year inflation recorded since 2011.

Especially if the reported number is over 3%, that’s a good marketing pitch for gold and other inflation hedges, ”she says. It will be part of the story. Investors should beware of the hype about a surge in inflation that may just be a statistical fluke.

Other metrics could be similarly distorted, including personal consumption spending, retail sales, construction spending, corporate profits, and gross domestic product itself.

The easy comps of the pandemic will linger in some economic results year over year through the second half of 2021. Granted, financial markets have likely already factored in these distortions in stock and bond prices.

However, an eruption of hundreds of triple-digit returns is like manna from heaven for Wall Street marketers. I would be amazed if they didn’t whip stocks, funds and other assets on the basis of these scary returns and unsustainable distortions in economic data like inflation.

For the next few months, investors should be even more skeptical than usual about claims of superior performance. No one deserves credit just for an oddity in the calendar.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing.