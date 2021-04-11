The Day – Dozens of America’s Largest Businesses Paid No Federal Income Tax – Again

Fifty-five of the country’s largest companies paid no federal taxes on more than $ 40 billion in profits last year, according to an analysis by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, a progressive think tank.

In fact, they received a combined federal refund of over $ 3 billion, for an effective tax rate of around less than 9%.

“Their total corporate tax breaks for 2020, including $ 8.5 billion in tax evasion and $ 3.5 billion in rebates, stand at $ 12 billion,” according to the authors of the study, Matthew Gardner and Steve Wamhoff.

The results also underscore the favorable tax environment for large companies following Trump’s tax cuts in 2017. Twenty-six companies have paid no federal income taxes since 2017, according to the report, including familiar names like Nike, FedEx and Dish Network. Together, the 26 companies have recorded more than $ 77 billion in profits since 2018, while receiving nearly $ 5 billion in rebates, for a three-year effective tax rate of minus 6%.

A spokesperson for FedEx shared a statement from the company noting that “FedEx pays all of its taxes owed to local, state, federal and foreign governments” and that “until the third quarter of fiscal 2021, FedEx paid nearly of $ 2 billion in US federal income tax over the past 10 years. “

Representatives for Dish Network declined to comment, while Nike did not respond to a request for comment.

“Obviously, the companies featured in this report appear to be using completely legal means to reduce their tax bills,” lead author Matthew Gardner said via email. But that doesn’t mean the companies are “flawless,” he added. “Many of the tax provisions that these companies use exist because they themselves have done a lot of lobbying for their creation.”

These provisions include tax breaks for stock options granted to CEOs as part of their compensation, credits for research and experimentation, and write-offs for renewable energy and capital investments. The dramatic reduction in the corporate tax rate by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 from 35% to 21% also plays a role in the limited tax obligations faced by many large companies.

But Gardner says the generous exceptions, not the base rate itself, are at the root of much of the phenomenon.

“We all want to see companies invest more in the United States, whether it’s building production capacity or just creating jobs,” he said. “Likewise, all Americans want to see companies engage more in research and development, and the R&D tax credit is another big driver of tax evasion that we see here.”

But there is little evidence to show that these arrangements actually stimulate investment or R&D, Gardner says. In the wake of Trump’s tax cuts, for example, many companies have chosen to send money to their shareholders and lay off employees rather than making long-term investments.

Speaking to the Senate Finance Committee last month, Kimberly A. Clausing, assistant undersecretary for tax analysis at the US Treasury, said Trump’s tax cuts had roughly halved tax revenues for taxpayers. companies as a percentage of gross domestic product. While other wealthy countries typically raise around 3% of GDP through corporate taxes, in the United States that share fell to just 1% as a result of changes to the tax code in 2017.

She also noted that before the pandemic, corporate profits as a percentage of GDP were about twice as high as during the 1980-2000 period.

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans say companies pay too little tax, according to a Gallup poll.

President Joe Biden has called for a higher corporate tax rate to fund his infrastructure investment package, as well as a higher minimum tax on income earned by US companies abroad. Speaking to reporters recently, Biden said “we are asking American companies to pay their fair share.”

His proposal “would not directly abolish tax breaks,” Gardner said, “but would reduce the cost of many existing breaks. If that’s what’s politically feasible, it’s certainly better than doing nothing at all. “

Biden’s proposal is already attracting opposition from business groups. “By significantly increasing taxes on businesses, the proposal would be counterproductive to the goal of increasing economic growth and job creation,” Joshua Bolten, managing director of Business Roundtable, said in a statement.

However, progressive groups backed the plan. In a statement, a left-wing think tank wrote that “robust taxation of businesses and the wealthy can directly address harmful inequalities, rebalance power in our economy and increase the competitiveness of American workers.”