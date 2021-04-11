Is there a business case for funding a loss-making fintech? | Financial services (FinServ)

Deliveroo joined the list of companies receiving huge valuations when they went public last week, started trading at a . While this is down from their anticipated value to $ 8.9 billion, it still represents the largest IPO offer on the London Stock Exchange. . Regardless of what happens to the stock in the hours and days after launch, this is a measurable display of the company’s value at the time of the offer.

However, looking at the key figures of the company, you will be forgiven for wondering why it was so popular. After , Deliveroo first became profitable on an operational basis in 2020, no doubt thanks to increased usage by those affected by the coronavirus pandemic and home orders in countries around the world. Still, the company released a .

It is not a unique story. In recent years, the flotation of . Three-quarters of the top VC firms that went public in the United States in the second half of 2020 were . Fintech companies are no exception to this practice; just this week to a value of at least 300m, despite a net operating loss of 6.9m last year.

Yet these companies are still able to attract investment, whether from venture capitalists or public markets. People see the value of a business in terms of its data, access to large markets, or proprietary technologies more than its ability to make a profit.

Data and its use is widely seen as a most valuable area for businesses, but with the large volumes of data required in financial services, are businesses making the most use of it? Successful businesses will make decisions based on a logical analysis of their data, rather than just qualitative data. Deliveroo uses its data wisely, improving the efficiency of its delivery operations through quantitative analysis and problem prediction, made possible by .

Another area of ​​great value is a company’s market access. This is particularly seen in the social media sector. Access to market is intrinsically linked to ease of use of products Do you provide your customers with simple and convenient ways to use your product? Deliveroo has certainly succeeded with its market access, with user-centric and mobile-centric front-ends. The key to this is to allow users to access a product in the way that suits them when they want to use it.

The third pillar of value to consider is the extent to which a business can be integrated into the core workflows of others and, therefore, to what extent others see it as necessary. is increasingly becoming the focus of proposals from a number of FS institutions across the UK and is no longer the preserve of fintechs (by desire) and retail banks (through legislation ). One of the major players in the banking integration market, Plaid, was recently valued at $ 15 billion (according to a ). The guarantees from the US Department of Justice’s lawsuit to block the acquisition of Plaid Visas in 2020 show that in addition to the business objectives declared by Plaids in terms of bank connections and account validations, Visa executives have saw value in the extent of Plaids connectivity in a wide range of other areas. . This would see them using Plaids’ position as a trusted provider of integration and information exchange, to prepare the company for future expansion into different business areas.

Whatever your core value, one thing is clear. The technology that supports it must be reliable, efficient and ready to evolve. Solidifying your knowledge internally, selecting your technology suppliers and capitalizing on their offers, and understanding the points of market integration in your technical field are all important steps to follow in the day-to-day management of your business, and all more so when you prepare for an external exam.

So if you are among the you open up to public investment, or you develop a fintech in the UK and launch a new funding round, the message is clear: the value of a business lies in much more than your ability to generate (oo) a profit .

This article was contributed by Peter Stonham, Digital Consultant, Altus