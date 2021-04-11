South Korean battery makers agree $ 1.8 billion settlement, helping Biden push electric vehicles

WASHINGTON / SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean battery makers LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation Co on Sunday agreed to settle trade secret disputes, averting a potential setback for U.S. electric vehicle (EV) ambitions .

The settlement by affiliates of two of South Korea’s largest conglomerates comes hours before Sunday’s deadline for President Joe Biden’s administration to decide to make the rare move to overturn a decision by the International Trade Commission (ITC ) the United States.

The central litigation had threatened the EV plans of Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG, as well as a plant in Georgia that is key to the growing industry.

The resolution is a victory for Biden, who has made increasing electric vehicles and battery production in the United States a top priority. The global auto industry is struggling to develop electric vehicles, and Biden has offered to spend $ 174 billion to increase sales and expand charging infrastructure.

SK Innovation has agreed to pay LG Energy Solution, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Chem Ltd, 2 trillion won ($ 1.8 billion) – 500 billion won each this year and next, and royalties for at least six years.

The companies agreed to drop all litigation in the United States and South Korea and not bring any further lawsuits against each other for 10 years.

The two companies can now coexist in the global market and compete in good faith, LG Energy Solution said in a statement. SK has said it will actively invest both in South Korea and overseas now that uncertainties over its EV battery business in the United States have been resolved.

The Bidens office of the U.S. trade representative faced a deadline Sunday night on whether to take the rare step of overturning a U.S. International Trade Commission decision unless the companies did. have reached an agreement.

The administration, Volkswagen and Ford had pushed Korean companies to set up shop, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

DEMOCRATIC AND REPUBLICAN LOBBYING OF GEORGIA

Trade representative Katherine Tai was personally involved in the settlement talks, urging companies to reach a resolution, the sources said. His office declined to comment before the deal was announced on Asia Day.

Ford and Volkswagen were not immediately available for comment outside of business hours.

In the bitter two-year dispute, LG lost to SK in a bid for VW orders, then accused SK of stealing trade secrets by poaching nearly 80 of its employees. LG filed a lawsuit against SK in 2019, and both sides have hired numerous attorneys and consultants to present their case to the Biden administration.

In February, the ITC sided with LG after the company accused SK of stealing trade secrets related to EV battery technology. It issued a 10-year import ban, but allowed SK to import battery components for the Fords EV F-150 program for four years and for North American VW electric vehicles for two years.

In March, SK pledged to exit the $ 2.6 billion Georgia battery plant, which is under construction, if the ITC’s decision is not overturned. LG said in March it could meet the battery needs of automakers if SK abandons the Georgia plant.

Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh wrote in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday that if the ITC decision is left in place, it could reduce U.S. battery capacity and delay the transition to electric vehicles.

Georgias, two newly elected U.S. Democratic senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, have repeatedly urged South Korean companies to reach a deal. Republican State Governor Brian Kemp had urged Biden to intervene.

The SK plant in Commerce City, 110 km (70 miles) northeast of Atlanta, will employ nearly 2,600, the largest foreign investment in state history with nearly $ 2.6 billion. dollars, Kemp said. Simply put: The livelihoods of thousands of Georgians are now in your hands.

LG Energy Solution is nearing completion of a cell manufacturing plant in Ohio with General Motors Co and to announce plans to build a second $ 2.3 billion facility in Tennessee sources told Reuters.

In March, LG announced plans to invest $ 4.5 billion for its battery production business in the United States over the next four years.

