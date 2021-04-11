Transaction value at IME grows 109% in one week





TEHRAN – The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) rose 109% in the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday). As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, 745,073 tonnes of commodities worth $ 443 million were traded on the stock exchange last week, also posting a 102 percent growth. The stock exchange sold on its mining and industrial floor, 334,819 tons of various raw materials valued at nearly $ 219 million. The products traded on this floor included 329,239 tonnes of steel, 4,680 tonnes of copper, 685 tonnes of aluminum, 120 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate and 100 tonnes of lead. Another prosecution of the EMI was Petroleum and Petrochemicals, which saw the trade of 408,779 tonnes of commodities on its domestic and export wells worth more than $ 201 million. On this floor, IME customers bought 217,000 tonnes of vacuum base, 68,103 tonnes of bitumen, 57,546 tonnes of polymer products, 26,420 tonnes of chemicals, 33,200 tonnes of cut lubricant, 3,293 tonnes of base oil, 50 tonnes of argon, 250 tonnes of roller insulation and 1275 tonnes of sulfur. Based on this report, the IME also traded 2,500 kg of saffron on its agricultural floor. In addition, the exchange traded 1,473 tonnes of raw materials on its secondary market. The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 20) increased 108% from the previous year. In the past year, around 3.5 quadrillion rials (about $ 83.5 billion) of commodities have been traded in the mentioned market. As reported, more than 33.39 million tons of goods valued at 3.12 quadrillion rials (around $ 74.43 billion) were traded on the physical exchange market, registering 27% and 127% growth respectively in terms of weight and value. During the year mentioned, several new records were reached in terms of volume and value of transactions in the various markets mentioned, including industrial, petroleum and petrochemical stages. The mining and industrial trading floor of IMEs witnessed the trade of 13.738 million tonnes of raw materials worth more than 1.66 quadrillion rials (approximately $ 39.5 billion) in that year. This floor was a platform to sell 12.437 million tons of steel, 207,205 tons of copper, 238,920 tons of aluminum, 13,795 tons of zinc, 1,300 tons of cast iron, 515 tons of lead and 675 kg of gold ingots. ‘gold. On its petroleum and petrochemical floor, the IME traded more than 5.141 million tonnes of raw materials worth more than 833 trillion rials (over $ 19.8 billion), registering 11% and 96% respectively. % growth in value and weight. Saffron and dates were the most traded products on agricultural soil with 84 tonnes of saffron and 610 tonnes of dates sold on this floor. IME is one of the four major stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the Iranian over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as the Iran Fara Stock Exchange (IFB) and the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). MOM

