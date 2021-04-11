Amazon wins union rejection, but control over its labor practices does not disappear

Patrick T. Fallon / Getty Images



Amazon prevailed on Friday in its fight against unionization at its Bessemer, Alabama warehouse, workers dismissing the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union in a 2-to-1 ratio. The union’s final loss could be the end of its efforts to Bessemer, but the union struggle at Amazon has only just begun.

The union, which has already filed an objection, argues that Amazon improperly swayed the vote and could still win the chance to re-run the election. Whether or not this is the case, the effort the support of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and the words of support of President Joe Biden, becoming a national story that could catalyze future attempts elsewhere – especially as reports on working conditions continue to spread.

Meanwhile, Amazon is trying to position yourself as a leader on labor issues and keep the conversation away from the unions. In a statement Friday, the company highlighted its advocacy for a federal minimum wage of $ 15 for the “40 million Americans who earn less than the starting wage at Amazon, and many more who don’t. of health care through their employers ”.

Even if no warehouse worker tries to organize themselves in the near future, the scrutiny of working conditions at Amazon is likely to become even more intense. The National Labor Relations Council would be plans to investigate the company for a possible model of unfair labor practices, after receiving 37 reprisal complaints from Amazon workers who say they were fired or sanctioned for staging walkouts or complaining about working conditions. And the thousands of Amazon workers, called essentials for the coronavirus pandemic As they were processing orders while at risk of infection, they will likely continue to draw attention to conditions that they believe leave them exhausted, risk injury, and fear losing their jobs.

“People won’t give up,” said Kirthi Kanyalam, director of the Retail Management Institute at the University of Santa Clara. “They are too big an employer.”

A union determined to continue

It’s rare for a union to oppose a lost election when workers rejected it by such a wide margin, said Andrew MacDonald, a labor lawyer who represents employers but was not involved in the election. election Bessemer. There is a high cost to organizing an organizing campaign, and a big loss can send the signal that the union has lost the support of the workers.

But the RWDSU has announced its intention to oppose before the NLRB publishes its final tally.

“It tells me they feel strong,” MacDonald said. “It’s not over yet.”

If the struggle continues, it could help keep the union’s momentum in organizing efforts elsewhere in the country. RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum said on Friday that the union was is already talking about organizing with workers from other Amazon warehouses. In addition, the giant union federation AFL-CIO is working with the RWDSU on its organizing efforts, adding weight and resources to the efforts of the small union. Separately, Teamsters organizers would talk with workers at two Iowa Amazon warehouses about a possible union campaign.

In its fight to re-elect Bessemer, the RWDSU challenges Amazon’s anti-union tactics, including mandatory training sessions for employees who have argued against unions and which the RWDSU says is filled with lies. He also blames Amazon for urging the U.S. Postal Service to install a mailbox in the Bessemer warehouse after the NLRB ordered Amazon not to host a ballot drop box.

The union argues that the mailbox could have given employees the impression that Amazon was involved in collecting and counting votes – which it was not. Amazon says only the post office had access to the mailbox.

Yet some of the conditions that may have led workers to reject the union will still be at stake in future union elections, in Bessemer and in most other parts of the country. In particular, fear of being made redundant or of seeing an entire facility closed can often lead employees to reject the union, said Rebecca Kolins Givan, professor of management and labor relations at Rutgers.

This is especially the case in places like Alabama, where Amazon warehouse workers earn almost twice the state’s minimum wage of $ 7.25 an hour. Bessemer installation brought thousands of jobs with a salary over $ 15 an hour in the region. Workers’ fear of losing this could prevent the union from making its case a second time, and it could derail other union campaigns as well.

The future of working relationships at Amazon

Even if the union clears the situation, Amazon will still have to face the NLRB and public opinion over its treatment of workers.

Based on 37 complaints from Amazon employees that the company fired them or sanctioned them in retaliation for staging walkouts or complaining about working conditions, the NLRB is reportedly considering opening an investigation into the practices general Amazon. Amazon has settled some of the individual cases while saying the company does not agree with the allegations. If the NLRB finds that Amazon has a habit of violating labor laws, it could impose fines, however small they are in proportion to Amazon’s 2020 profits of $ 21.3 billion.

In addition, the union campaign and media attention pushed Amazon to improve working conditions, said Michael Pachter, a financial analyst who follows Amazon for investment firm Wedbush. He added that Amazon would do well to deal with complaints workers have made about breaks and job security – and not just rely on their wages and benefits as proof they are doing the right thing. thing.

“It is in everyone’s best interests that the company treats employees well,” said Pachter. “If they can do it without a union, it’s better for the shareholders.”

The challenge for Amazon is to balance the competing needs of treating workers well and maintaining control over its warehouse operations, which fuels the company’s promise to deliver in two days. While no company wants to unionize, Amazon executives particularly value the company’s ability to innovate, retail management expert Kalyanam said.

This can be seen in the company’s history of developing technology to improve its own operations and then using the technology to start a whole new business. The most prominent example is Amazon Web Services, the cloud company that currently generates the majority of Amazon’s revenue. Robotics and automation innovations in Amazon warehouses could potentially create the next big revenue generator.

The company wants to prevent labor negotiations from slowing this process down, Kalyanam said, adding that “they would see this as an existential threat.”

Amazon seems less concerned with having to pay its workers a little more. As Amazon pushes for a higher federal minimum wage, it could drive up its own labor costs. If its competitors pay $ 15 an hour, the company could find itself paying even more to attract workers to its facilities. Amazon probably doesn’t worry about it, said Rivans, an expert on Rutgers’ work.

“It just goes to show that it’s not about the money,” she said, “it’s about the control.”