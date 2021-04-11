Business
AMC Entertainment’s No-Win Scenario | The motley madman
A new year has brought a new kind of volatility to Wall Street. While the coronavirus pandemic whipped up stocks last year, retail investors are one of the main causes of stock hesitation in 2021.
Starting in mid-January, retail investors in Reddit’s WallStreetBets (WSB) chat room began to ally with each other to buy stocks and stock options with rates of. very high short interest. The goal for these investors, mostly young and new, has been to make a short squeeze. Given that institutional investors and hedge funds hold the majority of short positions in stocks targeted by the WSB community, this has been interpreted as a battle between retail investors and the so-called “big money”.
While there have been dozens of actions that have benefited, at least temporarily, from the efforts of the WSB community, the video game and accessories retailer GameStopand cinema chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) have been the benchmark for retail investors. Among the two, AMC is arguably the most polarizing.
Case of individual investors in favor of AMC
There are plenty of reasons why the BMS investor army believes AMC will go higher. Chief among them is the idea that he will come under yet another pressure, which could be even greater than the one that sent shares from $ 2 to $ 20 in a few days earlier this year. In mid-March, data from The morning starshowed that 49.3 million AMC shares were held short. That’s around 1.2 million shares since mid-February. The hope here is that one or more good news could lead pessimists to head for the exit, pushing AMC’s stock price higher. Of course, with AMC’s short ratio plummeting in recent months, a short, sustained squeeze seems extremely unlikely.
Retail investors are also big supporters of reopening the trade. The United States is leading the way among developed countries in coronavirus vaccination. The sooner adults are vaccinated, the more likely it is that life will return to its pre-pandemic normal. In AMC’s case, that could mean reducing or removing its theater capacity restrictions. Remember, it’s not just about the movies consumers will see. This is to attract more people to the stands of high margin dealerships.
Enthusiasts also rallied around AMC’s capital raising efforts. According to CEO Adam Aron, the company has raised $ 2.8 billion through stock offerings and loans since the start of the pandemic. In the company’s fourth quarter earnings report, the company said it had more than $ 1 billion in cash.
AMC is a few weeks away from a dead end scenario
On the other hand, I have made no secret that I am extremely skeptical of AMC’s ability to turn around its business, or maybe even survive in the long term. In my opinion, AMC Entertainment is only weeks away from a dead end storyline.
Back in March, the company filed a proxy circular with the Securities and Exchange Commission declaring its willingness to put a number of items to the vote of its shareholders on May 4. Among them is the ability for AMC to issue up to 500 million Class A shares. If approved, this would effectively double the existing authorization and allow up to 1.024 billion shares to be outstanding. .
To be clear, AMC will not necessarily issue shares. According to Aron in an interview with CNBC:
Dilution is something that is close to our hearts, but I would also like to tell you that we are formally seeking approval from our shareholders to authorize an additional 500 million shares that the company could issue if it so chooses. There are many advantages for our shareholders to have shares authorized by the board of directors in the market. We will be sensitive to dilution issues. At the same time, however, it is possible to strengthen our cash reserves. There is a possibility of redeeming the debt at a discount. There may be an opportunity to defray some of our deferred theater rents; settle with shares rather than cash; maybe there is a merger and acquisition opportunity where we could buy other companies inexpensively using our stocks as currency, there are a lot of good reasons for shareholders to give us power to have more actions.
While I may enjoy Aron’s cheerleading, it is misguided at best. To think that AMC would consider using its stocks as currency to make acquisitions when there is $ 11 billion of convertible and non-convertible debt on its balance sheet as of mid-February, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, is foolish (with an F ‘).
What happens on May 4 is a dead end for Aron, AMC and the shareholders of the company. If the shareholders approve the measure, AMC will probably guarantee its survival for a long time. However, getting a free pass to double the number of shares outstanding will cap the company’s share price – that is, rallies will be satisfied by the sale of shares by AMC – and will likely dash the hopes of retail investors.
Meanwhile, if shareholders vote against the measure, AMC will have a hard time finding the capital it needs to survive. Having over $ 1 billion in cash avoids immediate bankruptcy problems for the company, but it does nothing to reduce the company’s ongoing losses at reduced capacity in its theaters. Additionally, with $ 7.2 billion in debt due to be repaid in 2026 (of which $ 6.04 billion is traditional and cannot be converted into shares), AMC has virtually no hope of going on for another five years without be able to issue hundreds of millions of additional dollars. actions.
Whatever happens with the May 4th vote, there is no good result. Approving the share offer would seem the lesser of two evils, as it would give AMC the least chance of long-term survival. But with the company’s earnings not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2024, a return to a low single-digit share price seems likely given the dilution that would be required to ensure its survival.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]