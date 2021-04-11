AMC Entertainment’s No-Win Scenario | The motley madman

A new year has brought a new kind of volatility to Wall Street. While the coronavirus pandemic whipped up stocks last year, retail investors are one of the main causes of stock hesitation in 2021.

Starting in mid-January, retail investors in Reddit’s WallStreetBets (WSB) chat room began to ally with each other to buy stocks and stock options with rates of. very high short interest. The goal for these investors, mostly young and new, has been to make a short squeeze. Given that institutional investors and hedge funds hold the majority of short positions in stocks targeted by the WSB community, this has been interpreted as a battle between retail investors and the so-called “big money”.

While there have been dozens of actions that have benefited, at least temporarily, from the efforts of the WSB community, the video game and accessories retailer GameStopand cinema chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) have been the benchmark for retail investors. Among the two, AMC is arguably the most polarizing.

Case of individual investors in favor of AMC

There are plenty of reasons why the BMS investor army believes AMC will go higher. Chief among them is the idea that he will come under yet another pressure, which could be even greater than the one that sent shares from $ 2 to $ 20 in a few days earlier this year. In mid-March, data from The morning starshowed that 49.3 million AMC shares were held short. That’s around 1.2 million shares since mid-February. The hope here is that one or more good news could lead pessimists to head for the exit, pushing AMC’s stock price higher. Of course, with AMC’s short ratio plummeting in recent months, a short, sustained squeeze seems extremely unlikely.

Retail investors are also big supporters of reopening the trade. The United States is leading the way among developed countries in coronavirus vaccination. The sooner adults are vaccinated, the more likely it is that life will return to its pre-pandemic normal. In AMC’s case, that could mean reducing or removing its theater capacity restrictions. Remember, it’s not just about the movies consumers will see. This is to attract more people to the stands of high margin dealerships.

Enthusiasts also rallied around AMC’s capital raising efforts. According to CEO Adam Aron, the company has raised $ 2.8 billion through stock offerings and loans since the start of the pandemic. In the company’s fourth quarter earnings report, the company said it had more than $ 1 billion in cash.

AMC is a few weeks away from a dead end scenario

On the other hand, I have made no secret that I am extremely skeptical of AMC’s ability to turn around its business, or maybe even survive in the long term. In my opinion, AMC Entertainment is only weeks away from a dead end storyline.

Back in March, the company filed a proxy circular with the Securities and Exchange Commission declaring its willingness to put a number of items to the vote of its shareholders on May 4. Among them is the ability for AMC to issue up to 500 million Class A shares. If approved, this would effectively double the existing authorization and allow up to 1.024 billion shares to be outstanding. .

To be clear, AMC will not necessarily issue shares. According to Aron in an interview with CNBC:

Dilution is something that is close to our hearts, but I would also like to tell you that we are formally seeking approval from our shareholders to authorize an additional 500 million shares that the company could issue if it so chooses. There are many advantages for our shareholders to have shares authorized by the board of directors in the market. We will be sensitive to dilution issues. At the same time, however, it is possible to strengthen our cash reserves. There is a possibility of redeeming the debt at a discount. There may be an opportunity to defray some of our deferred theater rents; settle with shares rather than cash; maybe there is a merger and acquisition opportunity where we could buy other companies inexpensively using our stocks as currency, there are a lot of good reasons for shareholders to give us power to have more actions.

While I may enjoy Aron’s cheerleading, it is misguided at best. To think that AMC would consider using its stocks as currency to make acquisitions when there is $ 11 billion of convertible and non-convertible debt on its balance sheet as of mid-February, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence, is foolish (with an F ‘).

What happens on May 4 is a dead end for Aron, AMC and the shareholders of the company. If the shareholders approve the measure, AMC will probably guarantee its survival for a long time. However, getting a free pass to double the number of shares outstanding will cap the company’s share price – that is, rallies will be satisfied by the sale of shares by AMC – and will likely dash the hopes of retail investors.

Meanwhile, if shareholders vote against the measure, AMC will have a hard time finding the capital it needs to survive. Having over $ 1 billion in cash avoids immediate bankruptcy problems for the company, but it does nothing to reduce the company’s ongoing losses at reduced capacity in its theaters. Additionally, with $ 7.2 billion in debt due to be repaid in 2026 (of which $ 6.04 billion is traditional and cannot be converted into shares), AMC has virtually no hope of going on for another five years without be able to issue hundreds of millions of additional dollars. actions.

Whatever happens with the May 4th vote, there is no good result. Approving the share offer would seem the lesser of two evils, as it would give AMC the least chance of long-term survival. But with the company’s earnings not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels until at least 2024, a return to a low single-digit share price seems likely given the dilution that would be required to ensure its survival.