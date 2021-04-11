The Emirates Story Superb Premium Economy cabin

After years of anticipation, Emirates finally revealed its premium economy to the world last December. It’s still in its infancy, but the Dubai-based carrier has high hopes for the seats. Airline President Sir Tim Clark spoke with Simple Flying about the allure of the cabin and what we can expect with the product.

A long time to come

In the spring of 2018, Clark confirmed the rumors. He said his company would install a high-end economy on its latest superjumbos. This news has thrilled the airline’s customers, keeping an eye on the launch date of the new addition.

This class would sit between economics and business, a framework that was becoming increasingly important in airlines, especially on long-haul services. Benefits for those boarding the cabin with carriers that offer premium economy include larger seats with more recline, higher levels of service, and greater rewards when it comes to loyalty programs.

Despite the savings on the confirmation bonus, at the time Clark said he was still careful with the launch. Overall, he wanted to make sure the numbers all added up. Therefore, Emirates has taken its time with the program.

Stay informed:Subscribe to ourDailyandweeklyaviation news summaries.

Clark was an integral part of the introduction to the class. At the end of 2018, he shares that there was competition among seat manufacturers to specify which designs Emirates wanted. Most of the existing seats are bespoke designs as well, and this offering would be no different. The executive said the seats must be able to accommodate the legs and feet. They should also have a deep recline similar to a railway style sleeper instead of a sloping sleeper or inclined platform.

The big arrival

Thus, Emirates were expected to introduce the premium economy seat sometime in 2020. Passengers were left in anticipation for most of the year, but just before the arrival of 2021, the airline made the big reveal!

In total, the A380’s premium economy cabin offers 56 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration. The main features of the cabin include:

19.5 inch wide seats that recline eight inches into a cradle position for ample stretching space, ample room to stretch.

Not generous up to 40 inches.

Cream colored stain resistant leather with stitch detail and wood panel similar to business class finish.

Six-way adjustable head, calf and footrest.

13.3 inch screens, which are the largest in their class.

Accessible charging points in the seat, a large dining table and a side table.

A privileged location at the front of the main deck, with three toilets nearby.

During the big unveiling in December 2020, Emirates said its latest Airbus A380 holds the new class. Additionally, the company’s remaining order of five A380s would also be delivered with the cabins throughout 2021 and 2022. The premium economy will also be installed on some of the Boeing 777X airlines. In addition, there are plans to modernize the existing superjumbos.

Even if there had been no initial rush for the refit, Emirates may need to step up the pace in the face of customer demand. Clark recently shared that he was shocked at the positive response, saying customers have been clamoring to enter. He pointed out that people paid what the carrier asked them to pay to get into the cabin.

Hit the spot

Today, Clark believes the premium economy will be a sweet spot in terms of demand. Overall, the cabin will help the airline position itself well after the industry recovers. There are particular market segments well suited to this offering, and once conditions permit, these passengers will flock to try the cabin.

It was important that we produced a world-class premium economy, of course, to gain the attention of the media and many travelers to whom we presented it without charging for it. But if the experts are right about shrinking their corporate segment, I don’t share that view, by the way, but if they are right, then there will be a lot of people traveling today who couldn’t. not necessarily afford the business class cabins, talk about baby boomers in Europe, would be very happy to sit in our premium economy cabins on 380s, Clark told Simple Flying.

After all, when you look at it, the premium 380 economy cabin looks absolutely stunning. If I say to myself. But, the height of the cabin, the width of the cabin, the eight-seater seats, the 38-inch pitch and all the other stuff that we threw in with the beautiful wood veneers on the window lines, and everything in between. changed. It really is a classy product. So I think these people will be very happy to travel and pay the premium above the higher price brackets in economy class. So, yes, we will be rolling out to the beat. We have to convert a lot of planes to bring a higher quality economy to market. It is a priority for us.

The next step

At the end of last month, Emirates’ last A380 left the Airbus factory in Toulouse for Hamburg to receive paint, interiors and enter final testing. The delivery of the planes will mark the end of the A380 production line. In addition, this unit will be the last A380 to offer a high-end economy. The Airbus A380 production program is drawing to a close, marking the end of a short but significant era. However, for Emirates, the giant will remain a crucial part of its operations in the next chapter.

The airline leans heavily on the plane in the middle of its hub pattern. With premium economy a key factor for the company and its customers, and notable delays in the 777X program, the A380 will hold a prominent place for Emirates for years to come.

What do you think of the Emirates Premium Economy? Are you looking to try the cabin? Let us know what you think of the airline deals in the comments section.