3 ultra-popular Robinhood stocks that are in desperate need of a reverse split

For the past three months, Wall Street has been abuzz with retail investors.

Between the Reddit move, which started in January and focused on heavily shorted companies, and increased volatility since last year’s pandemic, retail investors have flocked to the stock market. We know this because the Robinhood online investment app gained around 3 million new members in 2020. The average age of Robinhood’s user base is only 31 years old.

While it’s great to see young people putting their money to work for the planet’s greatest creator of wealth, it’s also disappointing to see what they’ve bought. According to Robinhood’s ranking – the 100 most owned stocks on the platform – retail investors primarily buy momentum games and penny stocks. In other words, the dart throws.

What’s particularly noteworthy is that three of the most popular stocks on Robinhood are companies that are at serious risk of delisting in the not-so-distant future due to their low stock prices. It looks like nothing less than a reverse split will save them.

Producers of sundials

Considering how poorly managed the Canadian marijuana stockpile Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL) was, it is mind boggling that this is the third most held title on Robinhood.

On the one hand, the prospects for the North American cannabis market are interesting. New Frontier Data expects the U.S. weed market to grow 21% annually through 2025, eventually reaching $ 41.5 billion in sales by the middle of the decade. Then there’s pot-focused analytics firm BDSA, which expects Canadian cannabis sales to more than double to over $ 6 billion by 2026. There are certainly opportunities. for some North American jar stocks to thrive. However, Sundial doesn’t appear to be one of them.

Sundial’s management team wiped the debt off the company’s balance sheet and accumulated a mountain of cash (C $ 719 million). However, this is done by diluting the daylight of those shareholders who have remained loyal to the company. Between September 30 and February 28, Sundial issued more than 1.15 billion shares. To boot, the company recently cleared a market offer that could result in the issuance of up to $ 800 million in additional shares. Based on its April 6 closing price of $ 1.02, we could talk about an additional 784 million shares.

With an absurd 1.66 billion shares outstanding and about $ 0.34 per share in cash, Sundial is going to struggle to keep its head above the minimum listing requirement of $ 1 for the Nasdaqexchange. It will also be virtually impossible for the company to generate significant earnings per share with 1.66 billion shares outstanding now, and possibly more in the near future.

Wall Street looks negatively on reverse splits as a sign of corporate weakness, the Sundial may have no choice but to adopt one to avoid a possible delisting.

Maritime Beaver

Another very popular stock that could be removed from the list by the end of the second quarter is the dry bulk shipping company if it does not adopt a reverse division. Maritime Beaver (NASDAQ: CTRM).

Be careful, there is a case of the bull for Castor. A rebounding global economy is expected to lead to an increase in dry bulk transport for goods such as grains, steel, cement, sugar and fertilizers. Castor doubled its fleet in 2020 from three to six vessels and more than doubled its fleet to 14 vessels since the start of the year. It is a relatively younger shipping company trying to increase its ownership of ships as the global vaccination campaign shifts into high gear. And it certainly didn’t hurt that Castor, like Sundial, was a big hit with Reddit-based retail investors.

Unfortunately, Castor’s response to raising the capital needed to expand his fleet was to issue mountains of stock. Here is a truly mind-boggling statistic: Between December 31, 2019 and today, the number of exceptional shares of Castor Maritime has grown from 3.27 million to 707.3 million – that’s not a typo. Worse yet, the company recently applied to sell an additional 192.3 million shares in a direct offering. Most of these registered direct offers also come with warrants, which will cap any significant rise in the company’s share price and could push its number of shares outstanding to well above one billion.

Even if it functions as a shipper of petroleum products, I would encourage investors to check out what happened with TOP ships. TOP Ships followed the exact same dilution and reverse split pattern to expand its fleet, and its long-term shareholders were effectively wiped out. The shareholders of Castor Maritime could possibly share the same fate.

Zomedica

A popular third Robinhood stock that appears to possibly need a reverse split to right the ship is a developer of clinical stage veterinary drugs and diagnostics. Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM). It is currently the 16th most held title on Robinhood.

Zomedica’s shares have been torched for the past six months. Until April 5, it was up 1,259%. But the problem is, most of these gains are due to euphoria rather than anything tangible. For example, Zomedica came together in January following a site named YouTube of King tiger star Carole Baskin – a mention she got paid for. It was also a popular penny stock among traders on Reddit in February.

Since Zomedica is primarily focused on finding new therapeutics and diagnostics that can be used to treat pets, it took the opportunity to use its sharp rise in the share price to raise cash by selling shares. Since the start of the year, the company has issued more than 305 million shares.

Here’s the problem: Zomedica now has 947.3 million shares outstanding. While he likely has enough cash to avoid any further dilutive offerings over the next couple of years, it will be difficult to justify a valuation that keeps his share price above $ 1. Although it now generates revenue from the sale of its Truforma diagnostic system, Zomedica is valued at nearly 70 times Wall Street’s forecast sales for 2023. It is also far from profitable.

He’s a good candidate to adopt a reverse split over the next 12-18 months.