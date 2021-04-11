UAE Mubadala could join $ 12 billion Aramco pipeline deal





Sign up for our next Middle East newsletter and follow us @Middle East for regional news. An Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund could join a group investing in Saudi Aramco pipelines, in a deal expected to be backed by a loan of around $ 10.5 billion. Mubadala Investment Co., a fund with $ 232 billion in assets, in talks with US investor EIG Global Energy Partners LLC, the lead member of the consortium, according to a spokesperson for Mubadala. A final deal has yet to be reached, the spokesperson said. Aramco helped set up the loan, which the group will use to fund the transaction, according to people familiar with the matter. BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are among the lenders, according to the sources. All four banks declined to comment. Read: Aramco Selling $ 12.4 billion Participation in the pipeline rights unit Washington-based EIG and Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, announced the $ 12.4 billion deal on Friday evening. Investors will buy 49% of Aramco Oil Pipelines Co., a newly formed entity with rights to 25 years of tariff payments for crude shipped through the Saudi company’s network. Aramco will own the remainder of the shares and retain full ownership of the pipelines themselves. The deal is part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to open up more to foreign investment and use the money to diversify its economy, which was hammered last year by coronavirus lockdowns and falling prices. petrol. Read: Saudi Crown Prince’s past makes his vision difficult to sell abroad Elimination may also help Aramco reduce its debt and maintain its dividend, the largest of all listed companies in the world. The company – 98% owned by the Saudi government – paid shareholders $ 75 billion last year. The deal is structured similarly to last year’s one involving Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. In June, Adnoc lifted $ 10.1 billion by selling lease rights to its gas pipelines to a group including Global Infrastructure Partners and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC Pte. East-West pipeline HSBC advised EIG on the acquisition of Aramco, one of the largest this year in the energy sector. Apollo Global Management Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and BlackRock Inc. were among the other investors who have made or are considering offers. Mubadala is the second largest wealth fund in the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital. The deal covers all of Aramco’s existing and future pipelines in the kingdom, according to EIG. The company’s extensive network includes East-West pipeline, which can transport more than 5 million barrels of crude per day from major Saudi fields in the east to Yanbu on the Red Sea. EIG described it as a “lease agreement”. Aramco will lease the rights to use its pipelines to the new subsidiary, which will then give Aramco the exclusive right to use the network for a period of 25 years in exchange for a quarterly volume-based tariff. Aramco will retain all operational and capital expense risks, EIG said. – With the help of Anthony Di Paola and Shaji Mathew (Updates with BNP Paribas declining to comment.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







