4 spectacular stocks that will bank you in a Biden bull market

On January 20, President Joe Biden resumed an economy absolutely ravaged by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Despite the legacy of less than ideal economic conditions, the policy proposals put forward by the Federal Reserve and the Federal Government could lead to the formation of a fierce bull market under the Biden administration.

Think about it for a moment: Congress has already passed a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, and President Biden recently introduced an infrastructure spending bill costing over $ 2 trillion. dollars. This comes on top of the Federal Reserve’s monthly bond-buying activity and its promise to keep interest rates at or near historic lows until at least 2023.

Things couldn’t be more perfect for stocks. For patient investors with a long-term mindset, the following four spectacular stocks could get you banked if a Biden bull market takes shape.

Square

A great way to make money in booming bull markets is to buy innovative companies that benefit from a growing economy. Payment company Square (NYSE: SQ) adapts perfectly to this mold.

Most people are probably familiar with Square’s point-of-sale payment solutions, which are used most often by small merchants. A merchant fee-based segment, Square has seen the gross payment volume (GPV) of its seller ecosystem skyrocket from $ 6.2 billion in 2012 to $ 112.3 billion in 2020. Over in the seven years leading up to the pandemic, the ecosystem of GPV vendors has grown on an annual average. by 49%.

What’s intriguing about the seller ecosystem is that it has started to resonate with the big merchants. For example, 60% of the total GPV in the fourth quarter came from companies with at least $ 125,000 in annualized GPV. This is a 52% increase from the fourth quarter of 2018. If large businesses turn to Square’s seller ecosystem, it can continue to generate healthy double-digit growth.

But make no mistake, Cash App is the real star here. Square’s peer-to-peer digital platform ended last year with 36 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs), down from just 7 million UAMs three years ago. The company notes that it costs less than $ 5 to attract each new user, while generating $ 41 in gross profit. The ability to generate income from multiple sources with the Cash app including Bitcoinexchange, has the square shot on all cylinders.

Teladoc Health

Just about anything that focuses on precision medicine and streamlining the treatment process for healthcare patients has a good chance of outperforming under the Biden administration. This is why investors looking to ride a potential bullish wave should consider buying Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC).

As you can imagine, Teladoc has been one of the biggest winners in the pandemic. Eager to keep potentially infected and at-risk patients out of their practices, doctors have turned to virtual visits and consultations like never before. Teladoc supported nearly 10.6 million virtual tours in 2020, up from just north of 4.1 million in 2019. Keep in mind, however, that the company’s sales growth has averaged 75% per year between 2013 and 2019. In other words, telemedicine resonated with the medical community long before the pandemic hit.

Even when the pandemic ends, there is a strong case for the continued use of telemedicine. It’s much more convenient for patients and allows doctors to better keep an eye on potentially high-risk patients. Virtual tours are also billed at a lower rate than office visits, making telehealth an instant hit with health insurance companies.

What will separate Teladoc from its peers is the November 2020 acquisition of applied health signals company Livongo Health. Livongo collects large amounts of patient data and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to send advice and nudges to its members. These tips help people with chronic illnesses lead healthier lives. The company already has more than 500,000 diabetic members and plans to expand its services to include people with hypertension and weight management issues. That’s a huge pool of potential patients that this newly merged company can cross-sell to.

Green thumb industries

Perhaps the best thing about America’s marijuana stocks is the no-loss situation for the group with Biden in the White House. Whether the current administration legalizes cannabis federally or maintains the status quo of a hands-off approach, a number of pot stocks can thrive. American multi-state operator Green thumb industries (OTC: GTBIF) is one of those companies.

Green Thumb currently has 56 operational dispensaries in legalized states and has 41 additional licenses for retail stores in its back pocket. The ability to open up to 97 retail outlets in a dozen states makes it one of the largest cannabis retailers in the country.

What is remarkable about Green Thumb are the markets chosen by the company. The vast majority of states where Green Thumb operates have already reached $ 1 billion in annual sales or are on track to reach that mark within the next two years.

In addition, Green Thumb has shown that it favors limited license markets. By operating in states that cap the number of dispensary licenses they issue, Green Thumb reduces its competition and gives itself the best possible chance to grow its brands and retain its customers.

But my favorite aspect of this cannabis stock is that the majority of its income is generated from derivatives, such as edibles, infused drinks, and vapes. Derivatives generate much higher margins than dried cannabis flowers and are less subject to oversupply and price pressures. In short, it’s Green Thumb’s ticket to recurring profitability in 2021 and maybe $ 1.1 billion in annual sales by next year.

CrowdStrike holdings

Cyber ​​Security Specialist is Spectacular Fourth Stock That Has All the Tools to Get Investors Heading for a Biden Bull Market CrowdStrike holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD).

If there has ever been an argument for the importance of cybersecurity, look no further than the news we heard about $ 533 million a week ago. Facebookusers whose personal data has been disclosed online. Cyber ​​security may have been optional at one time, but with businesses growing online and in the cloud at a rapid pace, it has become a basic service for businesses of any size, in any environment. economic.

What makes CrowdStrike so special is the company’s cloud-native Falcon platform. Being built in the cloud and relying on AI allows Falcon to be particularly agile and responsive to potential threats. According to the company, Falcon oversees more than 5 trillion signals every week, which means it gets smarter and smarter with every customer the company signs up for.

The company’s operating results support the idea that Falcon is a generally superior option to on-site security solutions. CrowdStrike’s customer retention rate has been 98% for the past two years, with the total number of customers catapulting from 450 to 9,896 in just four years.

Even more impressive is CrowdStrike’s ability to grow with its customers. In the first quarter of fiscal 2018, only 9% of its customers had at least four cloud module subscriptions. Less than four years later, 63% of its customers have at least four cloud module subscriptions. Since we are talking about a business model that generated a subscription gross margin of 79% in fiscal 2021 – but is still only in the early stages of growth – this is a good bet for easily outperform under current administration.