Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Business News

“The export of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of injectable remdesivir and remdesivir is prohibited until the COVID-19 situation in the country improves,” the government said in a statement.

Government halts export of Remdesivir until COVID-19 situation improves


Delhi sees slight decline in new infections; 7,897 COVID-19 cases recorded in one day


