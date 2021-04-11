Pine, Richland real estate transactions for the week of April 11, 2021





Pine Kenneth Virostek Jr. sold the property at 601 Broadway to Passavant Memorial Homes for $ 305,000. Leslie Road Assoc. LLC sold the property at 508 Cambridge Ct to NVR Inc. for $ 182,900. Frank Madia sold the property at 806 Chapel Hill Ct to Leonard and Kristen Gallo for $ 750,000. CG Master GP LLC sold the 2011 Cherry Road property to NVR Inc. for $ 140,000. Thomas Naughton sold the property at 560 Macleod Drive to Jesse James and Alexandra Lauth for $ 1,500,000. Thomas Casper sold the property at 574 Macleod Drive to Lars Eric Rickard Petersson and Dan Zheng Lee for $ 1,250,000. NVR Inc. sold a property at 705 Mulkerrin Ct to Thomas and Malorie Histed for $ 749,705. Pine Develop Co. sold the property at 712 Mulkerrin Ct to NVR Inc. for $ 180,000. Pine Develop CO sold the property at 728 Mulkerrin Ct to Nvr INC for $ 180,000. Richard Morelli sold the property at 122 Pinehurst Lane to Thomas James Bechtel and Leigh Ann Schreiber for $ 580,000. Cavalier Land Partn. LP sold the property at 3041 Spruce Road to Nvr INC for $ 140,000. Maronda Homes Inc. sold the property at 337 Trinity Way to Sajjad Khan and Marie Laure Olivia for $ 366,152. Scott Becker sold the property at 808 Village Club Drive to S&J Kshirsagar Family Trust for $ 460,000. CG Master GP LLC sold a property at an unknown address to NVR Inc. for $ 362,400. Nvr INC sold a property at an unknown address to Shruthi Deshpande and Shiva Kumar Jedhe for $ 406,740. Showcase Properties Inc. sold the property at 212 Abbacy Drive to Hazell Chacon and Elian Fonseca Mendez for $ 542,791. Steven Simmonds sold the property at 1308 Aviara Place to Martin and Judy Smith for $ 500,000. Francesca Kelchak sold the property at 606 Broadmore Lane to Rebecca Lamanna for $ 345,000. Charles Duffy sold the property at 140 Church Road to Patrick and Amanda Sue Miller for $ 478,000. Martin Smith sold the property at 503 Colony Court to Anthony Vinski and Ginette Walker Vinski for $ 432,500. Andrew Clabrese sold the property at 8006 Falcon Court to Jeffrey Charles and Julie Harford Walker for $ 835,000. Jeffrey Smith sold the 104 Farm Lane property to Logan Farms LLC for $ 15,333. Michel Mathias Jeannot Joseph Modo sold the property at 413 Heights Drive to Matthew and Karen Manna for $ 669,500. Bradley Rust sold the 240 Manor Road property to Alexander Mast and Jessica Emory for $ 315,000. Nvr INC sold the property at 721 Mulkerrin Court to Joshua Wyatt Wurmlinger and Katie Suzanne Traylor for $ 668,395. Pine Develop CO sold the property at 729 Mulkerrin Court to Nvr INC for $ 180,000. Matthew Manna sold the property at 203 Scotch Pine Court to Eric and Jessica Vogt for $ 515,000. Cavalier Land Partn. LP sold the property at 3044 Spruce Road to Nvr INC for $ 140,000. Nvr INC sold the property of 641 Tullamore Trail to Thandar and Tin Aung for $ 616,195. Richland Suzanne Fontaine sold the property at 132 Bellefield Ct to Brian Clark and Susan McIntyre Edgerly for $ 262,000. Michael Herman sold the property at 3067 E. Hardies Road to Lucas Fellers and Nicole Herman for $ 135,000. Michael Spreng sold the Grandview Drive property to Tom Sutter for $ 50,000. James Screiber sold the property at 4168 Grandview Drive to Stephen and Cathryn Key for $ 349,500. Charles Myers sold the property at 4211 Grandview Drive to Kyle and Mallory Shaffer for $ 400,000. Robert Sauer Jr. sold the property at 5614 Grubbs Road to Ronald and Charlene Burkard for $ 125,000. Gladys Bartholomew sold the property at 217 Rose Cir to Karen Magister for $ 275,000. Michael Perry sold the property at 4051 Willow Creek Drive to Joshua and Teri Grumski for $ 531,104. Stephen Lumpp sold the property at 1117 Woodhill Drive to Joseph and Micah Kerr for $ 410,000. Suzanne McGarrity sold the property at 3810 Anderson Road to Brianna Palombi for $ 250,000. The estate of Robert Sauer Jr. sold the property at 5616 Grubbs Road to Ronald and Charlene Burkard for $ 50,000. Real estate transactions provided by RealSTATs. Contact RealSTATs at 412-381-3880 or visit www.RealSTATs.net.

