Powell says economy is ready for stronger growth, virus is a risk





Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said the US economy is at an “inflection point” with stronger growth and hiring coming thanks to the rise in vaccinations and strong political support, but that Covid-19 remains a threat. “We Feel like we’re in a place where the economy is about to start growing a lot faster and job creation is happening a lot faster, ”Powell told CBS’s“ 60 Minutes ”in an interview on Wednesday. A short segment of the interview aired Sunday on the network’s “Face the Nation” program. The full interview will be broadcast later today. “The main risk to our economy right now is really that the disease will spread again. It will be smart if people could continue to socially distance themselves and wear masks, ”Powell said. Read more: Powell vows to restore ‘big’ economy, lower inflation Fed officials have repeatedly stressed that the US economy continues to need aggressive monetary policy support as it recovers from the pandemic, even as the outlook improves with enlargement vaccinations. This conciliatory view helped fuel the United States stocks set new highs as investors ignore inflation fears amid powerful aid from Washington. “What we’re seeing now is really an economy that seems to be at an inflection point. And this is due to widespread vaccination and strong fiscal support, strong support for monetary policy, ”said Powell. Central bank March meeting minutes released on April 7 said policymakers expect it will likely be “some time before substantial further progress” is made on jobs and inflation. This refers to the tests they set to reduce bond purchases by $ 120 billion per month. Their latest forecast shows officials do not plan to hike interest rates near zero until the end of 2023, even though they have significantly improved growth and employment projections this year. Powell was appointed to the board of the Fed by President Barack Obama, a Democrat, and elevated to the head of the central bank by his successor Donald Trump, a Republican. His four-year term as president expires in February and he has given no indication that he will not serve a second term if Democratic President Joe Biden asks him to. Powell, 68, has repeatedly deflected questions about whether he would like to stay at work. Biden, whose team may start considering choosing the Fed chairman in the coming months, said last week he had not spoken with Powell since taking office out of respect for the independence of the Fed. Trump has repeatedly exerted public pressure on Powell and the Fed via Twitter and in speeches, drawing criticism from around the world for interfering with the world’s most powerful monetary authority. (Updates with an additional quote from Powell in the sixth paragraph.) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

