Franklin investors to get Rs 2,962 crore this week

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund will pay out another Rs2.962 crore to investors who put their money into the six debt plans that were frozen on April 23, 2020 from cash accumulated so far, the fund informed. from the Head of Client Services, Swaminathan Srinivasan. distributors in a letter of April 10.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had already distributed Rs 9,122 crore in February. The assets of the six debt regimes were worth approximately Rs 26,000 crore on the day they were frozen. Their NAVs now exceed their levels on April 23, 2020, according to a previous communication from the fund house. Payments will clear in the week starting April 12, according to Franklin’s letter posted April 10.

The Supreme Court had appointed SBI Mutual Fund to oversee the liquidation of the six debt regimes. On March 18, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure statement prepared by SBI Mutual Fund for the transfer of assets to unitholders. From now on, the proposed payment will be supervised by SBI Mutual Fund.

Payment to investors will be made by extinguishing the plan’s proportional shares to the current net asset value (NAV) effective April 9, Srinivasan said in the letter.

Investors with Know Your Client (KYC) compliant accounts will receive money by online transfer or check and process on demand if an investor is not enrolled for online payment.

Payments will vary for the six plans. As a percentage of assets, unitholders will receive 28.42% in Franklin Ultra Short Bond Fund, 14.18% in Franklin India Low Duration Fund, 13.37% in Franklin Short Term Income Fund, 6.67% in Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund, 11.22% in Franklin India Credit Risk Fund and 11.23% in the Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund.

I expect Franklin’s debt investors to get most of their money back, with the possible exception of a few high yield papers. The recent policy of the Reserve Bank of India, which spoke of new bond purchases and accommodating monetary policy, will also facilitate the liquidation process, ”said Amol Joshi, founder of Plan Rupee Investment Services, a fund distributor. Bombay-based mutual funds.