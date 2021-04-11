Agreement reached to allow completion of battery plant in Georgia

“We need a strong, diverse and resilient US-based electric vehicle battery supply chain, so that we can meet the growing global demand for these vehicles and components, creating well-paying jobs here at us and laying the foundation for the jobs of tomorrow, ”Biden said.“ Today’s settlement is a positive step in that direction, which will bring welcome relief to workers in Georgia and a new opportunity for workers across the country. country.”

Past: The ITC ruled in February that SK had stolen trade secrets from rival LG and ordered a blockade on shipments of materials needed to make batteries at the plant. Although ITC gave automakers a grace period to switch battery suppliers, SK threatened to abandon the project if the decision was not overturned.

The move dealt a potential blow to Bidens’ ambitious electric vehicle targets. Although the ITC gave VW two years and Ford four years to find new suppliers, automakers said it would take at least that long, which could lead them to switch to imported batteries. or delay the release of their new models.

Federal law gives the president and the USTR 60 days to overturn any ITC decision, and the decision has sparked an intense lobbying campaign targeting the White House.

SK Innovation has retained former EPA administrator Carol Browner and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to pressure Biden and Tai to overturn the decision. SK has warned that Chinese battery suppliers could fill the void if the factory is abandoned.

LG argued that SK was bluffing and would likely end the factory. And even if it didn’t, LG argued, the abandoned plant would quickly be taken over by another supplier keen to meet demand from automakers.

Rules: Throughout the process, LG said it was open to a deal that would allow SK to build its factory in return for compensation for stolen intellectual property.

On Sunday, the companies announced that SK would pay LG $ 1.8 billion, along with a running royalty on batteries produced at the plant. The companies did not respond to inquiries about the amount of royalty payments or how long they will continue.

In return, LG agreed to resolve the ITC dispute, a parallel case before the DC Circuit Court, and all legal issues in Korea, while promising not to sue SK on intellectual property disputes for 10 years.

Reaction: The settlement is good news for Biden’s White House, which now manages to avoid a delicate decision pitting jobs in the transitional state against its pledge to uphold U.S. trade laws.

Had Biden upheld the move, Republicans were prepared to pounce on potential job losses. But if he had canceled it, progressives were prepared to say he would also have to forgo intellectual property protection for Covid vaccines, which the White House has so far resisted.

Tai, whose office was reportedly tasked with deciding whether or not to overturn the ITC’s decision, has pushed companies to strike a deal in addition to a dozen phone calls with CEOs and other executives in recent weeks, according to a person familiar with the conversations. .

She also spoke with senior officials in Biden’s administration and members of Congress, including those from Georgia, and Biden thanked her for “tireless work to resolve this dispute” in her statement on Sunday.

I commend the two companies for working on their significant differences to resolve this dispute, which builds confidence in their reliability and accountability as suppliers to the US auto industry, Tai wrote in a self-directed statement.

The deal was also good news for Georgia’s two new Democratic senators, who had publicly pushed the companies to strike a deal, rather than pressuring the Biden administration to reverse the decision.

The Senses.Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff also rushed to take credit for the settlement on Sunday, saying they have spoken to battery company executives on several occasions, as well as the Biden administration, recent weeks.

Given the pending litigation between the companies, it has always been clear that the best way to protect trade workers and the jobs promised to Georgians is for the companies involved to negotiate a settlement in good faith, Warnock said in a statement.