What you need to know about the Cardinal Stadium vaccination site





Cardinal Stadium is set to open as the state’s largest COVID-19 vaccination site on April 12. Here is a list of what you need to know before making an appointment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. The largest COVID-19 vaccination site in the Commonwealth is expected to open at Cardinal Stadium at the University of Louisville via UofL Health on Monday, April 12. Gov. Andy Beshear said the site’s goal was to vaccinate 4,000 Kentucky residents a day, as the Commonwealth expanded eligibility to all people over 16. We break down some of the things you need to know before getting your shot at Cardinal Stadium: UofL Health asks those with an appointment to bring a driver’s license or a document with proof of age. Proof of insurance is not required to receive the vaccine, but it must be able to verify that you are over 16 years of age. Cardinal Stadium is located at 3134 S. Floyd Street. UofL Health sets up 24 routes to administer the vaccine in one of the stadium’s car parks. The lot is the Purple lot which is located after the central avenue. “We’ve been working with the city and state around our traffic plans and to make sure we don’t interrupt the traffic lights – and we’ve diverted traffic here on Floyd appropriately,” said Hugh Shoff. , UofL Health. mentionned. “Plus, with our batch of overflow, we feel like we can get a lot of cars off the road and avoid having traffic backups.” How to make an appointment Appointments are now available online until May 28 for all Kentuckians 16 and over. Visit their website to find a meeting time. After making an appointment, UofL Health asks to register for its patient portal, MyChart. The portal provides more information about the vaccine and reduces wait times at the site. If you have trouble scheduling the appointment online, call (502) 681-1435. Rain or shine, the Cardinal Stadium site will be open. In the event of inclement weather, part of the emergency plan is to move staff to Jim Patterson Stadium, UofL’s baseball stadium. AmeriCorp, the Kentucky National Guard, medical students, and the University Hospital will work together to make sure all goes well. At the Cardinal Stadium site, all Kentuckians over the age of 16 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Once you schedule an appointment for the first dose of the vaccine, you are automatically scheduled for another appointment for the second dose. UofL Health will send you an email with information about the second appointment. The site will administer the Pfizer vaccine and later the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. Make it easy for yourself to update with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. Got a news tip? E-mail [email protected], visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos