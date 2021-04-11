USDA issues health alert for 211,000 pounds of ground turkey for possible salmonella contamination KIRO 7 News Seattle





Health and food safety inspectors issued an alert on Saturday for more than 211,000 pounds of raw ground turkey possibly contaminated with salmonella. >> Read more new trends The ground turkey was manufactured by Plainville Brands between December 18-29 and sold at retailers nationwide, tThe Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture said. A recall has not been requested as the products are believed to be no longer available to consumers, the agency said. (Inspectors are) concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumer freezers. Packages have use / freeze / sale dates in January. They were sold under the store brand in Wegman grocery stores, USA Today reported. The products were also sold under the Natures Promise and Plainville brands and sold in Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant / Martins, Hannaford and Stop & Shop stores, USA Today reported. Health Alert products include: 1 pound. Natures Promise packages Free from 94% LEAN | 6% fat ground turkey with use before / freezing / selling before 1/1/21, 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of packaging.

1 pound. Wegman 94% LEAN packages | 6% fat ground turkey with use before / freezing / sale before the date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3 pounds. Wegman 94% LEAN packages | 6% fat ground turkey with use before / freezing / sale before the date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1 pound. Farms Ground White Turkey Chicken 93% | 7% fat with use before / freezing / sale before the date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package. Salmonella is one of the most common foodborne bacterial diseases, food security officials said. Those who eat food contaminated with salmonella may experience diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours. Older adults and infants can suffer from more serious side effects.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos