Cruise lines set to bounce back even without a word for resumption of U.S. crossings

Although the Centers for Disease Control has yet to give a firm date to allow ships to sail to and from U.S. ports, the industry leaderreported last week that passenger bookings had nearly doubled in the three-month period ending February, compared to the previous three-month period.

The news prompted Credit Suisse to raise its recommendation on stocks to ‘overweight’, or buy, against its previous neutral rating and increase its 12-month target price to $ 40 a share, an increase 66% compared to the previous target. The bank said it could see the price go up to $ 50 per share if things go right.

which, despite its name, is an American company announced its intention to resume domestic cruises on July 4, with the requirement that all passengers and crew be vaccinated against Covid-19. The company is still awaiting approval of these plans by the CDC.

Carnival and Norwegian shares gained 9% and 10% respectively last week., the second-largest cruise line in the United States based on passenger revenue before the pandemic, rose nearly 4%. And all three have done very well since the start of the year, with a 20% increase for Norway and Royal Caribbean and a 35% increase for Carnival.

But even with these gains, stock prices are still well below early 2020 levels. Stocks began to drop on February 1 of last year when Carnival confirmed that a passenger on its Diamond liner Princess had tested positive for Covid.

Current stock prices for all three companies are up more than 260% from the start of April last year, but they are still down 33% to 50% from those pre-pandemic highs.

When will the CDC make this clear?

Other market analysts also say the outlook for the struggling industry is quite strong, despite CDC’s continued reluctance to allow cruises to the United States.

Ten other countries around the world already allow cruises and some 400,000 passengers have taken trips in the past eight months. Other countries are also expected to open their ports.

But the United States is by far the largest market, with about half of global cruises based here, according to Jaime Katz, who tracks the industry for Morningstar.

Katz believes that the CDC will allow ships to begin calling at U.S. ports later this summer and no later than the fall.

“We don’t think it’s high on the CDC’s to-do list,” she said. “It’s the priority has been to count the cases, which should be.”

The threat of moving cruises away from US ports

But there is a risk that if the CDC does not act, cruise lines could simply kick ships out of Caribbean ports.

This puts pressure on the CDC to allow US cruises. Flying passengers to and from the Caribbean rather than leaving and returning to U.S. ports eliminates any health benefits that could result from banning U.S.-based crossings, Katz said.

The shipping companies won’t be speaking directly about their plans, but Carnival CEO Arnold Donald told investors last week that while the company would prefer to leave its 14 U.S. ports, “if we can’t sail, then obviously we will consider returning home. portage elsewhere. “

The state of Florida has filed a federal lawsuit against the CDC and the federal government to obtain approval for cruises to the United States.

“Cruises are a vital part of Florida’s tourism industry employing thousands of people and stimulating our state’s economy. Every day the federal government unfairly keeps this economic giant docked, our economy suffers, ”Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said, adding that the industry was being put forward. the obsolete database. “Our litigation aims to end this federal government overreach and allow Floridians to return to work and travel safely.”

White House press Jen Psaki said she couldn’t comment on the costume itself, but said “CDC guidelines are based on health and medical data and guidelines, which is why they published it and why they update it regularly. “

The CDC issued guidelines on April 2 that it expects to allow a resumption of navigation and that it “recommends” rather than requiring vaccinations for everyone on board a ship. The agency also said it wanted to see “simulated (test) trips that will allow crew and port staff to practice new Covid-19 operating procedures with volunteers before sailing with passengers.” .

But the CDC has not given a date when it plans to allow U.S. crossings for the first time since March 2020 and the industry has recently stepped up its criticism of the restrictions.

The Cruise Line International Association, the industry’s trade group, last week called the CDC’s statement “disappointing,” “too cumbersome” and “largely unworkable.”

The group said the health agency was demanding a zero-risk approach to cruises, rather than calling for efforts to mitigate the pandemic, which it said is the CDC’s guideline for “all other sectors. Americans of our society ”.

A slow restart

But even if the CDC allows departures in early summer, it will still be far from a normal travel season, Katz said.

“The important thing to remember is that very little capacity will occur at the start. You are not going to have 100 ships deployed right away. And those that are sailing will be about 50% of the capacity,” he said. she declared. “It will take 60 to 90 days to restock the fleet. They don’t think people will be back in a week.”

That makes the question of exactly when the US crossings are a little less important, as this summer’s revenue stream was never going to be substantial. The real key is to bring the industry back to full strength by the end of this year and early 2022.

Every time the cruise lines set sail, they will do so with far more debt than double what they had on the books at the start of 2020. All of the companies have borrowed huge sums of money to overcome prolonged closure.

But they have also made other cuts, including the sale of less profitable vessels, which should make them even more profitable in the future. This reduced capacity could also increase prices for those planning to return to sea.

Overall, the recovery in the cruise industry may be faster than for airlines, which rely much more on business travel than on leisure customers for much of their profitability.

“They should come out with better profitability than before,” Katz said of the cruise lines. “They got rid of the underperforming ships.”