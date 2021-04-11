AACR: a “tissue agnostic” indication for Retevmo? Lilly says it’s possible with RET Cancer Win

Eli Lillys Retevmo is already approved to treat lung and thyroid cancers caused by alterations in the RET gene. Indianapolis pharma now estimates that it has data to support an expansion in all cancers carrying this biomarker.

In a Phase 1/2 study, Retevmo reduced tumors in 47% of patients with RET fusion positive cancers from different sites in the body other than the lung and thyroid, Lilly reported at the annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research. After a median follow-up of 13 months, the drug still showed benefits in more than half of the patients.

The company now plans to discuss the data with the FDA to see if it can potentially support a tumor independent nod that would allow Retevmo to treat all RET fusion positive cancers, regardless of their location, David said. Hyman, Lillys Medical Director of Oncology in an interview. But uncertainties remain as to whether the agency will adhere to this notion.

The new data comes from the Phase 1/2 Libretto-001 trial, the same that got Retevmo its initial green light last May in non-small cell lung cancer and thyroid cancer with RET abnormalities. At that time, the dataset included information on tumor shrinkage for the drug in 144 NSCLC and 27 thyroid cancer patients with RET positive fusion disease.

This time around, the tumor response rate of 47% was generated from just 32 patients covering 12 unique cancer types with RET fusion, many of whom had exhausted treatment options. More than 60% of patients had treatment-resistant gastrointestinal cancers that generally don’t respond well to targeted therapy, Hyman pointed out. Of the 12 cancer subtypes, nine had confirmed responses. The question is, will the FDA allow a large independent tumor label based on such a small patient population?

RET cancers are rare, although occurring primarily in NSCLC and thyroid cancers, according to a study presentation by Vivek Subbiah, MD, of the MD Anderson Cancer Center. The fact that the study only recruited such a small group of patients outside of the NSCLC and thyroid cancer in about three years is testament to the rarity of the genetic problem and the challenge of identifying patients, said Hyman.

The diversity of cancer types among those responding is encouraging, Hyman said. The overall consistency of the response, in the context of Retevmos’ performance in RET-positive fusion lung and thyroid cancers, is something we have been very pleased with in the regulatory context, he said. As Hyman sees, although three cancer subtypes did not record responders, overall data showed that RET-induced cancers are workable with Retevmo.

The study is still recruiting patients to better understand the efficacy profile of Retevmo in the wider range of RET cancers, Hyman added.

Retevmo was brought to Lilly through its acquisition of Loxo Oncology in early 2019. Loxo is very familiar with tissue independent indications: he was the developer of Bayers Vitrakvi, the first targeted cancer treatment to achieve a nod of the FDA in a tissue agnostic indication.

Lillys is leading the Libretto-431 and Libretto-531 trials to confirm the use of Retevmos in NSCLC and thyroid cancer. The NSCLC study pits Retevmo against chemotherapy with or without Mercks PD-1 Keytruda immunotherapy. The thyroid study compares Retevmo to the combination of Exelixis Cabometyx and Sanofis Caprelsa.

Rival in-class Retevmos, Roche and Blueprint Medicines Gavreto, are also undergoing phase 3 trials in thyroid and NSCLC.

In what Hyman described as an ambitious clinical trial, the company has just launched the phase 3 trial Libretto-432, testing whether using Retevmo after surgery or radiation therapy could prevent the return of fusion-positive NSCLC. RET in the early stage.