Gateway Mall vaccination site, 2 pop-up clinics closed Sunday due to weather





JACKSONVILLE, Florida The federally backed COVID-19 vaccination site at Gateway Mall closed around 12:30 p.m. Sunday for the remainder of the day due to weather conditions. Due to lightning, rain, flooding around the facility and the safety factor of not being in a hardened structure, it has been decided that the Gateway Mall vaccination site will close for the remainder of the day. , officials said. For anyone with a Sunday appointment, there is no need to reschedule – come in anytime from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on another day or visit one of the satellite sites. Operations at the Gateway Mall site will resume at 7 a.m. Monday. All federally-supported vaccination sites in the Jacksonville area have delayed opening Sunday until 10 a.m., including the central Gateway Mall site on Norwood Avenue and its satellite sites at the Oceanway Community Center on Sago West Avenue and the Carver Recreation Center on 5th Avenue South in Jacksonville Beach. A d The Gateway Mall site offers Johnson & Johnson’s single injection vaccine. Satellite sites and the Gateway Mall site are administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who received their first doses at these sites by April 5. Even though the Gateway Mall site closed early, satellite sites will remain open on Sunday to deliver second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. MORE ONLINE: Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Northeast Florida In addition, the city of Jacksonville announced shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday that two COVID-19 vaccination sites scheduled for the day at the Main Library and Brown Eastside Library would be closed due to weather conditions. The large vaccination site at Regency Square Mall – offering the Pfizer vaccine – will keep its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Legends Center and Edward Waters College venues were also scheduled to be open on Sunday. A d Scheduled appointments at dozens of pharmacies in the region should not be affected by the weather. UPDATE: The two Johnson & Johnson one-day immunization events hosted by the @FLSERT at the Main Library and Brown Eastside Library were canceled due to the risk of severe weather. We will continue to provide updates for future dates starting at @FLSERT pic.twitter.com/rFO0l9TgyI – City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) April 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax – All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos