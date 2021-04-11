Government is open to US tax talks and seeks support for equalization levy

The government is ready to start discussions on the minimum global corporation tax launched by the United States (US).

While the U.S. initiative aims to tackle the threats of tax leakage posed by tax havens across the world, the issue of equalization levy or digital taxes should also be addressed positively, government sources said. Tax experts point out that India’s new 15 percent concessional tax to manufacturing companies could be threatened by the proposals, and that careful calibration of the new regime is needed. While taxation is ultimately a sovereign function and depends on the needs and circumstances of the nation, the government is open to participate and engage in emerging global discussions on corporate tax structure. The economic division and the tax department will examine the pros and cons of the new proposal as it arises and the government will take a point of view afterwards, a government source said.

In September 2019, the Ministry of Finance announced a sharp reduction in corporate tax for domestic companies to 22% and for new domestic manufacturing companies to 15%.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently urged the world’s 20 advanced economies to move towards adopting a minimum corporate income tax globally. The U.S. plan contemplates a minimum corporate tax rate of 21 percent, coupled with the cancellation of income exemptions from countries that do not legislate a minimum tax to discourage the shifting of operations and profits from multinationals to the foreign.

India has long faced threats from tax havens. Now, even many startups are moving to Singapore to exploit tax arbitration. These questions needed to be considered. Also, if they propose this overall minimum level, then why the opposition to the equalization levy, why these double standards? We must also note that the previous large cases in dispute, in the case of a telecommunications and energy company, are also due to companies operating the residence in tax havens, even though all commercial presence and income is generated in India, a source said: indicating critical areas that could be discussed.

A 6% equalization levy has been in effect since 2016 on payments exceeding Rs 1 lakh per year to a non-resident service provider for online advertising. This applies to e-commerce businesses that derive income from Indian customers without having a tangible presence here in the country. India, in amendments to the 2020 finance law at the end of March, had broadened the scope of the equalization levy for non-resident e-commerce operators involved in the provision of services, including the online sale of goods and provision of services, with a rate of 2 per cent.

At the OECD level, discussions have been taking place for several years to fight against tax evasion and allow countries to obtain their fair share of taxes thanks to the BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) initiative. Many countries try to tax digital businesses, for example an equalization levy was imposed by India or a digital services tax by France or Google tax by the UK. But the United States has retaliated against digital taxes so far, and it must also change its stance on this issue to ensure fair treatment, said Amit Maheshwari, partner of AKM Global.

However, the idea that after the global minimum tax, countries should not compete on taxes but on infrastructure and other facilities to attract investment, as proposed by the United States, may not be fair to all. Many countries use taxation as an instrument to attract investment. For example, India’s incentive to tax manufacturing companies at 15 percent could be nullified if the United States adopts this minimum tax. Moreover, not all countries can compete with developed countries like the United States on innovation, infrastructure and other attributes. One problem could be that countries can artificially keep the overall tax rate higher than the minimum tax but provide substantial relief, credits to reduce the effective tax rate. This will of course reduce the incentive to shift profits to tax havens, he said.

According to a Tax Justice Network report, $ 427 billion represents the levy lost each year due to tax abuses by multilateral corporations and high net worth individuals. According to the report, India’s annual tax loss due to corporate tax abuse is estimated at over $ 10 billion.

Basically, from India’s point of view, our corporate tax rates are above the proposed levels anyway, so I don’t think that’s having a negative impact on India. I guess India could support this US proposal, as it could only help build consensus in various other areas, said Pranav Sayta, country manager for international tax and transaction services at EY India.