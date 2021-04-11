Agreement between Korean battery companies is of great benefit to US electric vehicle manufacturers





The deal reached on Sunday between South Korean companies LG Energy Solution and SK Innovation will see SK pay LG 2 trillion Korean won, or $ 1.8 billion, divided into lump sum payments and current royalties.

General Motors GM It could also pave the way for LG to announce a second joint venture battery plant with. The two companies have acknowledged that they are looking to build another facility in addition to the one they are building in Lordstown, Ohio.

But there is a looming shortage of the batteries needed to power cars. Lack of inventory could put upward pressure on battery prices and keep the cost of electric vehicles higher than that of traditional gasoline cars. You’re here TSLA Even with his own battery factory in Nevada , leader in electric carssaid he needed more batteries from the suppliers, and also said the lack of batteries was the reason he had not released an electric battery yet semi-tractor truck , which will require five times more batteries than a conventional electric vehicle. Ford F VW VLKPF The dispute between battery manufacturers has led to a ruling by the United States International Trade Commission that SK Innovation has stolen 22 trade secrets from LG Energy and should therefore be prohibited from importing, manufacturing or selling batteries in the US market for 10 years. But the commission allowed SK to continue selling batteries tofor four years andfor two years to give builders time to find other suppliers. “We are pleased that SK Innovation and LG Energy Solution have resolved their differences,” said Ford. “This allows us to focus on providing a range of Ford world-class battery electric vehicles for our retail and fleet customers, while also supporting American workers, the economy and our common goal of protecting the planet.” President Joe Biden had until Sunday night to overturn the Trade Commission’s decision. Georgia politicians, including newly elected Senator Jon Ossoff, had been pushing to overturn the USITC decision. “This settlement agreement is a victory for American workers and the American auto industry,” Biden said in a White House statement on Sunday. “We need a strong, diverse and resilient US-based electric vehicle battery supply chain to meet the growing global demand for these vehicles and components, creating well-paying jobs here at home. and laying the foundations for the jobs of tomorrow. “

