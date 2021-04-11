Closed businesses offered SBA a lifeline | Business





Washington, DC – Applications are now open for the US Small Business Administration (SBA) Subsidy for closed site operators (SVOG). Grants are a valuable lifeline for venue operators, performing arts organizations, museums, cinemas, promoters and producers, and talent representatives. These invaluable cultural entities are among the first to be forced to close their doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Concerts, plays, dance performances, movie premieres, museum exhibits, these are the lifeblood of culture and community, and often the anchor point for travel, tourism and shopping. neighborhood food and retail, ”said SBA administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We know that for stage and theater operators across the country who are helping to make this culture a reality, the pandemic has been devastating. Too many people have been forced to lower the final curtain on their businesses,” continued Guzman. With over $ 16.2 billion available through Shuttered Site Operator Grants, “the help is here. The webinar below can help potential candidates through the process. For FAQs, checklists and other information, please Click here. The SVOG program has allocated more than $ 16.2 billion in grants through the Small Businesses Economic Assistance Act, Hard-hit Nonprofits and Places, and the US bailout. Of these funds, at least $ 2 billion is earmarked for eligible SVOG applications with up to 50 full-time employees. Eligible applicants may be eligible for grants equal to 45% of their gross earned income up to a maximum amount of $ 10 million for a single grant. The first 14 days of SVOG rewards, which are slated to begin in late April, will be dedicated to applicants who experienced a 90% or more loss of income between April and December 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last 14 days will include those who experienced a loss of income of 70% or more between April and December 2020. After that, SVOG rewards will include entities that experienced a revenue loss of 25% or more between a quarter of 2019 and the corresponding quarter of 2020. The SBA worked closely with its federal partners to build the SVOG program, he said. Partners include the National Endowment for the Arts and the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and Congressional Authors in Analyzing Legislation and Congressional Intent. The agency also consulted with industry partners such as the National Independent Venue Association, the National Association of Theater Owners, the National Independent Talent Organization, the Performing Arts Alliance, the Broadway League, the American Alliance of Museums and the Associations of Art Museum Directors, children’s museums, science and technology. Centers and zoos and aquariums. In addition, SBA resource partners, including SCORE Mentors, Small Business Development Centers, Women’s Business Centers, and Veteran Outreach Centers, are available to provide entities with individual advice on their requests. Applicants can find a local resource partner through the SBA website at sba.gov/local-assistance or via a postal code at sba.gov/local-assistance/find. In accordance with federal grant program guidelines that the same information should be provided to each applicant, SBA team members are limited on the answers they can provide to individual and specific questions regarding SVOG eligibility, the potential grant amount or other detailed information.







