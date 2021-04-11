



Saudi Stock Exchange ready for IPO At BMG Financial Group, we have dealt with various branches of the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) for over 15 years, from the time we were quoting insurance companies and running workshops, to our relationships with executives and Tadawul families interested in the parallel market (Nomu). Over the past few years, Tadawul has been on track to upgrade its capabilities, services, connectivity and overall international profile ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO). Last week, Tadawul announced its transformation into a holding group structure and strengthened its technological innovation capabilities by launching a dedicated applied technology solutions company. This transformation marks a new chapter in the group’s history and signals its availability for IPO later this year. The Tadawul Group will be the parent company with a portfolio of four subsidiaries: the Saudi Stock Exchange, the Securities Clearing Center Co. (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Co. (Edaa) and Wamid, a new company offering innovative technology services. The launch of Wamid will add depth and diversity to the new Tadawul Group and its subsidiaries, strengthen the market infrastructure through innovative solutions and seize expansion opportunities through targeted investments across a range of sectors and industries. In addition, it will enhance the attractiveness of financial markets to global investors and issuers by strengthening its prime trading position through initial or double listing for these international companies. As an example, we are discussing with two global issuers the possibility of a double listing on Tadawul: a UK-based biopharmaceutical company and another Egypt-based company involved in real estate development. This transformation marks a new chapter in the group’s history and signals its availability for IPO later this year. Basil MK Al-Ghalayini The Tadawul Group will benefit from the integration and synergies between its subsidiaries, ensuring efficient intra-group operations throughout the organization. The operational independence of each subsidiary will create an agile environment supporting rapid responses to changing global and local market trends. The new leadership will include Sarah Al-Suhaimi, President of Saudi Tadawul Group, Khalid Al-Hussan, Group CEO and Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of Tadawul. I have dealt with each of them and have found them to be among the best and most important professionals in the Saudi financial industry. In my opinion, this transformation is an important step in the Saudi financial sector and its capital market under the Vision 2030 plan. The new Tadawul will provide high quality services that will increase its competitiveness among other leading emerging markets. Basil MK Al-Ghalayini is the Chairman and CEO of BMG Financial Group. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by the editors in this section are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Arab News

