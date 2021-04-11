Stock futures stable after Dow, S&P 500 hits new highs

A Wall Street street sign is displayed outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Futures contracts linked to major U.S. stock indexes were flat during Sunday night’s overnight session, suggesting Wall Street could see muted trade on Monday after hitting new highs last week.

Dow futures lost 2 points, while contracts linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were also little changed.

The lukewarm move in the futures market on Sunday followed another record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday, when it gained nearly 300 points to close at 33,800.6. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% and hit its third consecutive record close.

Actions related to the economic recovery led many of the gains last week as vaccination efforts across the United States accelerated. The Dow and S&P 500 climbed at least 2% last week. The Nasdaq rose 3.1% over the same period as some traders grabbed big names in tech, with Apple up more than 8% and Amazon and Alphabet each gaining more than 6%.

The first quarter earnings season begins this week, with expectations set for broadly positive news and an uptrend for US stocks as the economy recovers. Many of the country’s biggest banks, including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, will release results for the three months ended March 31 this week.

The coming week is also filled with speeches from the Federal Reserve and key economic data, including a much-anticipated inflation reading on Tuesday, when the Consumer Price Index is released.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell kicks off a week of multiple appearances at the Fed with a Sunday night interview on “60 Minutes.” He also speaks Wednesday at an Economic Club of Washington event.

“A positive fiscal shock, strong winds in favor of housing, a large savings stock and the Fed letting inflation exceed 2% mark a fundamentally different economic environment,” wrote Evercore ISI equity strategist Dennis DeBusschere, in an email. “US data should be strong this week and US vaccinations are rising. Real rates are still too negative and going up, supporting the outperformance of risk factors.”

Investors will also keep an eye on President Joe Biden’s efforts to advance his infrastructure plan known as the US Jobs Plan. Biden, who along with other Democrats pledged a major infrastructure overhaul in the 2020 election, will meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday to try to persuade Capitol Hill to back the $ 2 trillion package.

Congress will return to Washington this week and sit for the first time since Biden launched his proposal, which spends hundreds of billions of dollars on roads, bridges, airports, broadband, electric vehicles, housing and professional training.

The president’s plan would also raise the corporate tax rate to 28% and crack down on other overseas tax evasion strategies.