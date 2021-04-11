Equity Bancshares, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on April 20, 2021 Nasdaq: EQBK

WICHITA, Kansas, April 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK), (Equity), the holding company of Wichita-based Equity Bank, will release its first quarter results on Tuesday April 20, 2021 , with a press release issued after market close.

Equity President and CEO Brad Elliott and CFO Eric Newell will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter results on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. EST or at 9 a.m. central time.

Investors, news media and other participants should register for the call or webcast at investor.equitybank.com. Participants can dial the toll-free call to (844) 534-7311 from anywhere in the United States or to (574) 990-1419 internationally, using conference ID no. 9542529.

Participants are encouraged to connect to the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start time. Presentation slides to be associated with the call or webcast will be posted one hour before the call on investor.equitybank.com.

A replay of the call and webcast will be available two hours after the end of the call until April 28, 2021, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 9542529 or on investor.equitybank.com.

About Equity Bancshares, Inc.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company of Equity Bank, providing a full range of financial solutions, including commercial loans, consumer banking, mortgages, trust and wealth management services and cash management services while providing high quality relationships. customer service based on a community bank. The common stock shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol EQBK. Learn more about www.equitybank.com .

