Fed’s Powell Sees US Boom To Come, With COVID Still at Risk





WASHINGTON (AP) – The US economy is on the verge of a long period of strong growth and hiring, the Federal Reserve chairman said in an interview broadcast on Sunday, although the coronavirus still poses a risk.

President Jerome Powell, speaking to CBS “60 Minutes,” also said he did not plan to raise the Fed’s benchmark interest rate, currently set at almost zero, this year. And he minimized the risk of rising inflation resulting from large increases. growing public spending and budget deficits.

“We feel like we are in a place where the economy is about to start growing a lot faster and job creation is happening a lot faster,” Powell said. “This growth that we expect in the second half of this year will be very strong. And job creation, I would expect to be very strong. In the high-profile interview, Powell said the Fed is closely studying the development of a digital dollar, but has yet to make a decision on whether to proceed. Powell said last month that the central bank would not issue digital currency without congressional approval.

Powell noted that about a million jobs were added in March, when revisions to the jobs data for January and February are included. The unemployment rate fell to 6% from 6.2%. “We would like to see a series of months like this,” he said. “It’s definitely in the range of possibilities.” Still, there are about 8.4 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, and Powell admitted that he regularly sees a homeless encampment near the Fed’s headquarters in Washington. “There is still a lot of suffering there,” he said. “And I think it’s important that, just as a country, we stay and help these people. The economy we’re going to come back to will be different from the one we had.” Powell also said the main risk to the economy remains the pandemic and a breach of precautions Americans have widely taken over the past year. The risk “is that we’ll reopen too quickly, people will go back to their old ways too quickly, and we’ll see another spike in cases,” he said. “The economy must move forward. But it can move faster as we bring the spread of COVID under control. “ Separately, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked on Sunday whether Powell’s upbeat comments on the economy meant additional government support for the economy, like the $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. of President Joe Biden, was no longer needed. “No,” Pelosi said. “In fact, if you listen very carefully to what he said, we are at a place where we will ‘begin to see’. … And then he also warns of an outbreak of the virus. If we are to grow the economy with confidence, we must crush the virus. “

Powell, on “60 Minutes,” also pointed out that the recovery remained very uneven in the United States, with the unemployment rate among the lowest-paid quarter of Americans still at around 20%, with the disparity declining particularly sharply among African Americans and Hispanics. . The Fed chairman also reiterated the central bank’s threshold to raise its short-term rate: a completely healed labor market where almost anyone who wants a job can find one, inflation at 2% and on the way to stay “moderately above 2% for a while.” . “ Achieving those targets and raising rates this year is “highly unlikely,” said Powell, although he otherwise declined to discuss when to take off. Instead, he stressed that a hike will only happen when the conditions for employment and inflation are right. With the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan following the $ 1.9 trillion bailout approved by Congress last month, fears of a possible rebound in inflation have grown among some economists . Powell, however, noted that there were large government deficits after the 2008-09 financial crisis, “and inflation didn’t really react to that.” Powell said the budget deficit should eventually be reduced, but not until the economy has fully rebounded. “Now is the time to do this when the economy is strong and we are fully recovered, people are working and taxes are coming in,” he said. “Now is not the time to do it.” The Fed chairman also said his job was “the same” under Biden as it was under the previous president, Donald Trump. Trump, however, has repeatedly criticized and attacked Powell on Twitter, while Biden rarely mentions Powell and said last week that he had yet to speak to Powell in person. Powell’s term as president ends next year. “I am reluctant to comment – even indirectly – on elected politicians,” Powell said. “It is a practice that I have practiced and I have never regretted it.”

