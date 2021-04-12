Who will follow Coinbases’ path to Wall Street?

Coinbase, arguably the premier cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, went public on Wednesday. (Photo … [+] illustration by Chesnot / Getty Images) Getty Images



Is there any doubt now that crypto is going mainstream? Even my mom is tired of me saying how my Bitcoin? (as I show him my Bitcoin wallet just to be that guy.)

We are rapidly entering a digital economy. Cryptocurrencies are the new stocks.

I will definitely buy Coinbase when it goes public. I just won’t be a buyer of the country’s first cryptocurrency exchange on Wednesday because I don’t like chasing after. I suspect it will increase to double digits. I want to see where this ends up trading after a month or two in the market before I think about it.

This is another step for cryptocurrencies seen as moving more into the mainstream, says David Jones, chief market strategist for Capital.com, a commission-free cryptocurrency exchange. If this continues, and there are no signs of it stopping yet, then buy and sell trading should be fine. This is by no means a perfect comparison, of course, but listed stocks from exchanges such as the Nasdaq

NDAQ

and the London Stock Exchange have done very well over the years respectively. “

Coinbase filed its Form S-1 registration statement for its initial public offering in February after announcing in December that it would be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol COIN. He goes public wednesday, April 14.

Coinbase isn’t exactly the E * commerce of cryptocurrency, but they are said to have around 43 million connected retail investors, as well as 7,000 institutional investors in over 100 countries. As of December 31, 2020, Coinbase was trading $ 456 billion. Investors have at least $ 90 billion in assets stored on its platform thanks to the fact that Bitcoin has risen 769% in the past 12 months and the Nasdaq has only risen 65%.

The market valued them at $ 100 billion before the IPO. It’s easy to see what cryptocurrency-related IPOs look like like a dot-com bubble ready to inflate.

In comparison, Morgan Stanley bought E * Trade in October 2020 in an all-stock deal valued at just $ 13 billion.

Coinbase is the first major crypto exchange to take its place on Wall Street. What has been most remarkable so far is the very high price / earnings multiple achieved in the futures markets, says Brian Kerr, CEO and Co-Founder of Kava Labs (KAVA). Kava operates a decentralized financial service designed for cryptocurrencies. This bodes well for other US exchanges like Kraken which seems to be preparing to follow suit. Shares of Coinbase and Kraken are already trading well in secondary markets like Sharespost and Linqto with heavy multiples, he says.

Last Thursday (April 8), Kraken confirmed They are as follows, CNBC reported. Gemini, co-founded by the Winklevoss brothers, would also be an ideal candidate for an IPO.

The market wants crypto exposure, Kerr says. As for personally investing in Coinbase, it has a big company, huge income, and is the leader in the US with a huge regulatory gap, but … there is so much risk with looming inflation and regulatory uncertainty. that I prefer to sit back.

Coinbase Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong attends Consensus 2019 at Hilton Midtown on May 15 … [+] 2019 in New York. (Photo by Steven Ferdman / Getty Images) Getty Images



Coinbase and the competition

In the short term, Coinbase will continue to grow on the fees it charges for crypto trading. In the long run, however, it’s really anyone’s game.

What is preventing E * Trade or Charles Schwab from getting into the act and bringing their commission-free trading to cryptocurrencies? Or just buy the Kraken?

That’s the real risk here for Coinbase, thinks Max Breus, founder of UBIX Network, a Moscow-based blockchain platform. The market will continue to evolve and margins will inevitably tighten over time. It’s also possible that a game change in the form of a new business model or disruptive technology will emerge. I see exchanges evolving into the hybrid model where they simultaneously support public and private crypto, he says, which means more of a crypto lending or investment platform that isn’t just for buying and selling. cryptocurrencies, or act like PayPal

PYPL

where you can pay your friend in Bitcoin (if he has a Bitcoin wallet, of course).

Right now, Coinbase’s biggest asset is brand trust and recognition. Other exchanges will have to find other ways to compete with them. If another company can find a way to monetize in other ways and make it easier, that could be a big blow to Coinbase, says Brandon Burgason, founder and CEO of Mobie, a mobile app for crypto payments and in fiat.

There are so many exchanges out there, some allowing for more sophisticated transactions like swaps and currency pairs, but one that is commission-free, has access to major coins, and is easy to set up could blow up Coinbase, investors. who are sitting this one said. Then again, what is stopping Coinbase from doing this on its own?

In addition to operating in a crowded market, Coinbases’ price / earnings ratio could look a lot like Teslas

TSLA

. And while Tesla was once the only sexy electric vehicle in town, it now has all of the big automakers breathing its neck down. Coinbase will be in a similar situation.

I’m skeptical of Coinbases’ valuation, says Ivo Georgiev, CEO of display advertising company AdEx Network (ADX), which I compare to anti-Google AdSense. I find this to be a bit high based solely on their technology, user base, and trading volumes. But they have a relatively good reputation and the trust of the cryptocurrency community, he says, recalling a Commodities and Futures Trading Commission investigation that found Coinbase guilty of false reporting and washing trading. The CFTC ordered them to pay approximately $ 7 million in fines on March 19.

Their brand recognition and market leading positioning will be enough to drive up the Coinbase share price from day one. Investors are already looking for the next crypto-related company that goes public.

If you compare the operations of Coinbases to the operations of other exchanges such as Binance for example, their market valuation should raise your eyebrows, says Georgiev.

Changpeng Zao, Mr. Binance. Crypto investors would also like to see Binance go public. But is it … [+] ready to open up to regulatory scrutiny, whether in New York or Hong Kong? Photographer: Akio Kon / Bloomberg 2018 Bloomberg Finance LP



Successful IPOs of competing firms often prompt other companies in the industry to follow suit, says Oleg Fakeev, a private investor and founder of Kit Investments in Russia. I think Coinbase is far from the last crypto company to go public, he said. He mentioned Binance as a possible candidate. Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, founded by listed billionaire Forbes Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ.

Like Coinbase, Binance has brand recognition among cryptocurrency traders; it has a user-friendly interface, the ability to easily deposit to an account and security. All of this makes the Binance exchange a great next ?, Fakeev says.

Companies that go public must be more transparent. For Coinbase, this will bring more serious investors, from institutional endowments to RIAs managing individual accounts of clients looking for growth. In this regard, Coinbases IPO makes it the only cryptocurrency exchange to own.