Knocking on the door of the 7000 | CMC Markets





AStocks of sia Pacific are eyeing further gains today after a strong end of trading in the US on Friday night. Equity investors ignored a bond selloff and a drop in base metal prices to push major indices to new highs. Positive momentum could see the Australia 200 index testing the 7,000 level again, after a brief period above the key mark last week. However, early indications of currency action this morning suggest a level of caution. The volumes are low and the movement is cut off. This may be due to a busy market calendar this week, which includes data on China’s trade and GDP, US consumer inflation figures, and Australia employment figures. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets on Wednesday. Analysts expect the board to hold steady, holding current interest rates and forecasts. The upward pressure on house prices remains a significant problem, although the RBNZ signaled 3 weeks ago that it viewed fiscal rather than monetary policy as the appropriate tool under the current circumstances. The New Zealand dollar is trading steadily this morning, although stock prices have fallen slightly. After an unusually quiet period, the cryptocurrency markets came back to life this morning. The CMC All Crypto Index is up over 7% and Stella Lumens is a major contributor with a gain of over 20%. The US business reporting season for the first quarter is now underway. Financials are in the spotlight this week, with Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo tonight. Citibank, Blackrock and Bank of New York follow, although the Delta Airlines report on Thursday was perhaps the most watched.

