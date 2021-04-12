RPT-TIMELINE-Events leading to $ 2.75 billion fine for China on Alibaba

(Repeat Saturday story without text change)

April 10 (Reuters) – China on Saturday imposed a record $ 2.75 billion antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, after regulators determined that the e-commerce giant had abused its dominant position in the market for several years.

Alibaba’s business empire has come under intense scrutiny in China since billionaire founder Jack Ma’s fierce public criticism of the country’s regulatory system in October.

Here are the key events that led to the fine on Alibaba.

October 21, 2020: Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech unit wins latest sign from China’s leading securities supervisor to register its Shanghai IPO, clearing the latest regulatory hurdle announced as the biggest IPO in history.

October 24: Ant founder billionaire Jack Ma said at a public event attended by Chinese regulators that the country’s financial and regulatory system is stifling innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth. He compares the Basel Committee of World Banking Regulators to “a club of old people”.

October 30: Retail investors bid for a record $ 3 trillion of shares in the double listing of Ant, the equivalent of Britain’s annual economic output, betting on the requests financial technology services from Ant in China.

Nov 2: Four of China’s top financial regulators say they have held regulatory discussions with two top executives from Ma and Ant. They recommend stricter regulations for online microcredit companies to limit potential financial risks and curb rising debt levels.

November 3: The Shanghai Stock Exchange suspends Ant’s IPO on its technology-driven STAR marketplace, citing regulatory negotiations as a “significant event” and a harsher regulatory environment as factors likely to disqualify Ant from the quotation. The move prompts Ant to freeze the Hong Kong part of the list.

November 10: China steps up control over e-commerce markets and payment services owned by companies like Alibaba, issuing draft rules to prevent monopoly behavior of internet platforms

Nov 23: China’s growing surveillance of Internet platforms is “timely and necessary,” Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang told the World Internet Conference.

December 14: China imposes fines and announces investigations into deals involving Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd, telling internet giants it will not tolerate monopoly practices and warning them to prepare for closer scrutiny.

December 24: Chinese regulators say they have launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba and will summon the leaders of Ant, the ruling Communist Party spokesman warning of monopoly and expansion “in a disorderly and barbaric manner.”

December 27: The Chinese central bank says it has asked Ant to shake up its credit and consumer credit activities.

January 20, 2021: Ma makes her first public appearance in three months, speaking to a group of teachers. The appearance of the video allays concerns about its unusual absence from the limelight and pushes Alibaba’s shares higher.

Feb 3: Ant agrees to a restructuring plan with regulators under which it will become a financial holding company, says a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Feb 4: Ant to ditch its consumer credit data operations, people with knowledge of the matter tell Reuters, a concession to regulators that could help get the massive IPO back on track.

February 7: China’s market regulator issues new anti-monopoly guidelines targeting internet platforms, further tightening restrictions on the country’s tech giants.

March 2: Ant is working on measures to help staff cope with “short-term liquidity issues,” according to internal messages from executive chairman Eric Jing, after the IPO suspension dashed hopes of employees to cash in their shares.

March 12: Ant CEO Simon Hu unexpectedly resigns, the first senior management exit since the $ 37 billion IPO.

March 18: Chinese regulators say they have Alibaba, Tencent, owner of TikTok ByteDance, and nine other tech companies in talks about using deepfake technologies on their content platforms, stepping up control over the industry.

April 10: Regulators say they fined Alibaba $ 2.75 billion for violating anti-monopoly rules and abusing its dominant market position, the highest antitrust fine ever imposed on China.

