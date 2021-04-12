US Department of Agriculture Issues Public Health Alert for Pennsylvania-Based Raw Ground Turkey Products | WETM





Posted: April 11, 2021 / 9:57 p.m. EDT / Update: April 11, 2021 / 10:13 p.m. EDT

The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture (FSIS) issues a public health alert for approximately 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products, produced by Plainville Brands, LLC, an establishment of Pennsylvania, due to concerns the products may have caused. Salmonella Hadar’s disease. A recall has not been requested as the products are believed to be no longer available to consumers. FSIS is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumer freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. Retail outlets that may receive returned products from consumers should destroy that product immediately. Raw ground turkey products were produced from December 18, 2020 to December 29, 2020. The following products are subject to public health alert: 1 pound. Natures Promise packages Free from 94% LEAN | 6% fat ground turkey with use before / freezing / selling before 1/1/21, 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of packaging.

1 pound. Wegman 94% LEAN packages | 6% fat ground turkey with use before / freezing / sale before the date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3 pounds. Wegman 94% LEAN packages | 6% fat ground turkey with use before / freezing / sale before the date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1 pound. Farms Ground White Turkey Chicken 93% | 7% fat with use before / freezing / sale before the date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package. The products bear the EST establishment number. P-244 inside USDA inspection mark. These items were shipped to outlets across the country. FSIS and its public health partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), public health and regulatory officials are investigating an outbreak of 28 Salmonella Hadar’s disease in 12 states with onset dates ranging from December 28, 2020 to March 4, 2021. The patient case traceback investigation identified the patient consuming ground turkey produced by Plainville Brands, LLC. An intact, unopened package of ground turkey from Plainville Brands collected in this case-home patients tested positive for Salmonella Hadar and was closely genetically related to the patient sample. Evidence gathered to date does not link all illnesses to this establishment. Based on the ongoing investigation, additional products from other establishments may be involved. FSIS continues to work with CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation and will provide updated information as it becomes available. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours of consuming the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some people, however, the diarrhea can be so severe that the patient must be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop serious illness. People concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider. FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and to consume only raw ground turkey that has been cooked to a temperature of 165F. The only way to confirm that the poultry item is cooked at a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart. Consumers and members of the media who have questions about the public health alert can contact Yusef Robb at (323)384-1789 or by email at [email protected] Consumers who have food safety questions can call the USDA’s toll-free meat and poultry line at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or by live chat via Ask the USDA 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Monday to Friday. Consumers can also view food safety messages at Ask the USDA or email a question to [email protected] For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the electronic online consumer complaint monitoring system is available 24 hours a day at the following address: https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

