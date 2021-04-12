Low Rates, Pandemic Bring New Traders Into Vietnamese Stocks

HO CHI MINH CITY – The stock market collapsed in Vietnam in March 2020, following the drop in stock markets around the world as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. But rather than panic as he watched stock prices drop day by day, Dinh Thanh Cong decided to open a trading account.

Friends told him that cheap stocks were a buying opportunity, so Cong became one of nearly 400,000 new equity investors in Vietnam last year. Record rise in the number of amateur investors marks a turning point for the Southeast Asian border market, where locals who once poured money into apartments and savings accounts have switched to stocks .

Some are looking for higher returns while others are investing their parents’ income or have become securities enthusiasts during the COVID lockdown, analysts say.

As in the United States, where the use of the Robinhood investment app has exploded among Americans trapped at home, Vietnamese have turned to smartphone apps to trade remotely.

“During COVID, I had time to work from home, so I had time to do other things,” said Cong, who has a day job as an engineer. He downloaded the SSI trading app to track his holdings and said he checks it four times a day.

New Vietnamese investors are using their smartphones to trade stocks, a trend fueled by the coronavirus pandemic. © Reuters

Professional traders say the new wave of mom-and-pop investors are flooding the Vietnamese stock market for three reasons: interest rates have fallen, causing deposit holders to look elsewhere for returns; The Vietnamese have more money to invest, from entrepreneurs who closed businesses during the pandemic to children who inherited wealth from the generation that started businesses in the 1980s; and social distancing over the past year, which has kept people indoors and on their smartphones, has given cash-rich Vietnamese the opportunity to experience the stock market.

In 2020, the Vietnam Securities Custodian counted 2.7 million national individual accounts, a record jump of 16.8% from 2019. The trend continued this year, with 86,000 trading accounts opened in January alone, more than anyone else. what month in 2020.

“We have never seen this kind of rush of people to open accounts and transfer their money from banks before,” Lim Shiu Beng, deputy general manager of brokerage firm SBBS, told Nikkei Asia.

While some fear stocks will get foamy, Lim says retail investors are increasingly informed and predicts changes in the market will warrant a doubling or tripling of trading volumes over the next several years.

The government aims to move Vietnam from frontier market status to emerging market status on the MSCI and FTSE stock indices. This will, however, require easing restrictions, for example by allowing more foreign ownership and intraday trading.

In the past, the Vietnamese called newbie investors “chickens” – as if ready to be slaughtered. More recently, the nickname “F0” has taken hold, a term inspired by the fight against the pandemic. F0 refers to a confirmed COVID case, with F1 and F2 being one and two degree contacts removed. In investment jargon, F0 refers to newbie traders.

For the young Vietnamese stock market, the surge in new investors demonstrates that stock ownership is becoming the norm, said Huynh Minh Tuan, director of brokerage at Mirae Asset Securities. “The mentality of the Vietnamese changed, they had a basic view of the assets,” he said in an interview. “Now the thought is, ‘I must have many asset classes. “”

In 2019, interest on bank deposits exceeded 8%. However, in response to the pandemic, the State Bank of Vietnam, the central bank, cut interest rates three times last year. Retail banks followed suit, which in turn encouraged people to invest their money in stocks.

Interest rates could rise if the global economy recovers this year, but other conditions are pushing people towards equities, including the tight supply of real estate in Vietnam, historically a popular place to park cash. Condominium sales in Ho Chi Minh City fell 20% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, while sales in Hanoi plunged 52%, according to Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate consultancy.

Tuan said there was another reason for the flow of money into stocks: the rise of a generation flush with inherited wealth. After the ruling Communist Party opened the door to capitalism in 1986, the Vietnamese began privatizing state-owned enterprises or starting their own businesses. Three decades later, their children are coming of age. They study abroad, take over businesses from their parents, invest their saved earnings in stocks or other assets – or all three.

This combination of behaviors is making investors increasingly informed, said Tuan, who include the next generation of entrepreneurs and wealthier citizens more broadly. Disposable income per capita is increasing by more than 9% per year and is expected to reach $ 3,062 in 2023, according to the American consulting firm McKinsey & Co.

“New people entering the stock market are likely to be more educated and do more research themselves,” Lim said. “New blood will come in.”

Vietnamese want to see a local unicorn like Tokopedia, the Indonesian e-commerce site, or Grab, a tele-help app founded in Malaysia. But few large companies have gone public in Vietnam since 2018.

Vietnam has two stock exchanges, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange and the Hanoi Stock Exchange. Their combined market capitalization of $ 211 billion is the smallest of the six major economies in Southeast Asia. The second lowest market capitalization is the Philippine Stock Exchange, with $ 315 billion, followed by Malaysia with $ 436 billion.

But as the bulls rush in, Ngo Van Khai predicts a bubble in Vietnam. An asset allocator to the Timensit investment fund, Khai says too many amateur investors are speculating in the market. “They are not concerned about the risk, they are only concerned about the return,” he told Nikkei Asia. “Some members of this group are destined to lose money.”

F0 investors run the gamut from factory workers to white collar students to college students. Khai said the downturn in the pandemic gave them not only time to look at the stock market, but also motivation. Vietnamese have turned to stocks for money – some because they lost their jobs, others because they can’t invest in their companies, several analysts have said. Last year, 101,700 businesses closed or suspended operations, an increase of 13.9% from 2019, according to the General Statistics Office.

So many people crowded into the market in December, the Vietnam News government reported, blocking the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, temporarily halting orders. The frenzy continued after the resumption of orders, as transaction volume hit an all-time high of 317 trillion dong ($ 13.8 billion) in March, the exchange mentionned.

The shortage of initial public offerings in the country may end soon. Mobifone, a telecommunications company, Agribank and Vinafood are among the state-owned companies Tuan expects to list on the stock exchange in 2021.

However, investors may have to wait longer for the high-tech stocks that symbolize modern Vietnam. The MoMo E-wallet IPO could arrive until 2025, while VNG, a gaming unicorn, said in 2017 that it would be listed on the US Nasdaq, but has given no update since.