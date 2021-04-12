Tiger Global is getting super aggressive in India – TechCrunch

Recent roars from an investment firm, renowned for putting Indian startups on the global map for the past decade and a half, are turning local startups into unicorns at a rate never seen before in the second largest market Internet of the world.

Tiger Global has written – or is at an advanced stage of writing – more than 25 checks, ranging from a few million dollars to over $ 100 million, this year alone. About 10 of its investments have been unveiled so far, with the rest still ongoing for the weeks and months to come.

The New York-based company, which recently closed a $ 6.7 billion fund, led investments in social network ShareChat, business messaging platform Gupshup and investment app Groww last week. , and participated in the CRED cycle of fintech applications, helping all these startups sought unicorn status.

(A report in India speculated that Tiger Global was planning to invest $ 3 billion of its new fund in Indian startups. TechCrunch understands that the $ 3 billion figure is quite irrelevant.)

Tiger Global has also invested in Infra.Market and Innovaccer, two other Indian startups that became unicorn earlier this year. (India has already delivered 10 unicorns this year, compared to seven last year and six in 2019.)

Tiger Global is currently at an advanced stage to back to the pharmacy practice PharmEasy, which also morphed into a unicorn last week, fintech ClearTax (at a valuation of maybe $ 1 billion), crypto exchange CoinSwitch, insurer Plum, B2B marketplace Moglix (at over $ 1 billion), social companies Kutumb and Koo (over $ 100 million), for the CapTable), health technology company Pristyn Care and Reshamandi, according to people familiar with the matter.

No other investment firm has written checks of this magnitude to Indian companies this year, and the frenzy has reached a point where dozens of startup founders are scrambling for an introduction with Tiger Global partners.

The one-year strategy of each Indian startup in 8 words: “Everything I need to be funded by Tiger” – arnav (@arnav_kumar) April 10, 2021

Tiger Globals’ confidence in Indian start-ups is nothing new. Its investment in Flipkart in 2009 and Ola in 2012 showed the opportunities and level of risk appetite with which the US company was prepared to operate in India, at a time when both companies struggled to raise funds. from some Indian investors.

Under the leadership of its former partner Lee Fixel, the investment firm has supported several start-ups, including online grocer Grofers, logistics start-up Delivery, fashion e-commerce Myntra, news aggregator InShorts, electric scooter maker Ather Energy, music streaming service Saavn, fintech Razorpay and web producer TVF.

A handful of startup founders, on condition of anonymity, recalled their investments from Tiger Global, which they all said closed within two to three weeks of the investment firm’s first call.

But the company slowed down its pace of investment when Fixel left in 2019, and for nearly a year, largely focused on supporting SaaS startups.

Things have changed in recent quarters and Tiger Global has become more aggressive than ever, said a venture capitalist, who has invested alongside Tiger Global in a few startups, on condition of anonymity so he can speak up.

The company is now also exploring opportunities to invest in month-old startups. Reshamandi, for example, is still in its ideation phase.

The investor cited above cited Infra.Market as another example of Tiger Globals’ new strategy. He wrote his first check to Infra.Market in 2019, when the B2B startup was only two years old.

Tiger then wanted to see if the startup could grow and convince other investors to support it. Thus, in December, Infra.Market raised funds for a valuation of approximately $ 250 million. Two months later, Tiger Global closed the new round with a valuation of $ 1 billion, ”the investor said.

While great for startups, it creates a challenge for some investors, another investor said.

When Tiger Global values ​​a startup at a level that much of the industry cannot match and tends not to lead the next cycle, very few companies can invest in the next funding cycle, said the investor.

On private forums and in recent weeks, Clubhouse, a number of investors have warned that the recent optimism shared by some investors may prove difficult to deliver. “Tiger Global is traditionally very optimistic in India every two or three years. The problem is, when it’s not bullish, we’re supposed to pick the tab, ”one investor said.

“Under Scott Shleifer [MD at Tiger Global and pictured above], things may be different, ”added the investor. Watching Tiger Global recent activities elsewhere in the world, things seem consistent – and India is positioned to be a key global playground for the company – and several others – over the next several years.

India, the world’s third-largest startup hub, is set to produce 100 unicorns in the coming years, Credit Suisse analysts wrote in a report to clients last month. “The Indian business landscape is undergoing radical change due to a remarkable confluence of changes in the country’s financial, regulatory and business environment over the past two decades. An unprecedented rate of new business creation and innovation in a variety of industries has resulted in an increase in the number of high value, still unlisted companies, ”they wrote.

“The growth of highly valued firms has been made possible by a series of factors: (1) the natural shortage of venture capital in an economy with low per capita wealth has been corrected by a surge in (mostly foreign) private equity: these flows have exceeded public market transactions every year for the past decade; (2) increased teledensity and penetration of smartphones and the Internet. Until 2005, less than 15% of Indians had a telephone, compared to 85% now; Over 700 million people now have internet access due to cheap data and falling smartphone prices (currently 40% penetration rate). “

“(3) deep-rooted changes in physical infrastructure: almost all homes are now connected by all-weather roads compared to only half in 2000, and all households are electrified today compared to only 54% in 2001; (4) Financial innovation is accelerating, thanks to the world’s leading Indian stack, which has innovative applications such as UPI based on universal access to bank accounts, mobiles and biometric identifier (Aadhaar), aided by greater availability of data; and (5) the development of ecosystems in several sectors which now offers a competitive advantage over global peers; for example in technology (4.5 million IT professionals) and pharma / biotechnology (several Indian companies can now afford US $ 200-300 million in R&D per year). “