Surge in retail investment | Opinion of investigators

If there is anything positive about the battered stock market so far this year, it’s the fact that retail investors have become a major driving force in providing liquidity and moving the prices of listed companies. Preliminary data from the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) showed that individual investors accounted for over 45% of market turnover in the first quarter of the year, up from just 26.9% in 2020 and 18, 2% in 2019.

This development is significant, given that foreign investors continued to leave the local market, with net sales abroad from January to March reaching 47.91 billion pesos, 55.1% more than previously. is one year old. While traditional small investors would normally shy away from the market when they saw foreigners leave and prices drop, the expansion in their share of first quarter deal turnover indicated some maturity based on the fundamental fact that if stock prices are depressed due to the recession, at this point returns would be highest once the economy begins to recover. The main stock market barometer’s PSE index ended the first quarter at 6,443.09, down 9.8% in part due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

It should be noted that while the stock market is a place where companies can raise funds for their operations, the capital raised by PES companies for primary and secondary supply stocks in the first quarter was only to 41.63 billion pesos out of more than 600 billion pesos in total transactions during the period. In short, the majority of trading on the stock exchange was in secondary stocks traded between institutional and retail investors, with prices reflecting the development of large listed companies and, unfortunately, sometimes rumors of speculative stocks played by some traders.

One of the explanations for the growing number of small investors engaged in stocks is that pandemic lockdowns may have caused people inundated with cash to seek higher returns than bank deposits in the local stock market. Note that interest rates have been at historically low levels since last year and are expected to remain depressed in 2021. The digital transformation of equity trading has also certainly contributed to increasing the number of market players. Opening new accounts has never been easier, and tech-savvy investors can monitor their accounts and even trade using their smartphones and laptops.

A warning is in order then. Individuals should invest their savings and not borrow funds in the hope of killing in stocks because they have seen posts from friends or other people on social media bragging about how easy it is. possible to earn money with stocks. The recent surges in stock prices, for example, were mostly in speculative stocks, or those that were pushed or pushed by certain traders and large players seeking to stimulate demand that could raise prices to levels that would be profitable to them when they were. unload. stocks they had bought much earlier. Some of these trades were pretty scary, with prices doubling in less than a week, only to drop so steeply over the next few days.

Potential and even existing individual investors would be doing themselves a favor if they arm themselves with the proper tools to be rational investors. They may want to attend the free online seminars run by the PSE and many brokerage firms to get started. A beginner’s course in stock trading is a must for anyone looking to venture into this investment opportunity. They can also ask brokers with online trading platforms to offer them a stock trading refresher course before committing to investing their money.

As people have some free time due to the pandemic, individual investors should spend some of it learning the basics of stock trading (the PSE website is a good place to start), read and research a lot about them. business developments and economic events at home and abroad that impact the performance of listed companies, and rely on the expertise of their brokers and not on social media rumors to at least have an edge to successfully grow their hard-earned savings.

