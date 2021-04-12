GT: WITHDRAWAL OF THE REQUEST FOR REVIEW OF THE SCHOLARSHIP DECISION ON RULE 13.24





Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited accept no responsibility for the contents of this advertisement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim all liability for any loss arising out of or arising from it. based on all or part of the content of this advertisement. (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 263) WITHDRAWAL OF THE REQUEST FOR REVIEW OF THE DECISION OF THE SCHOLARSHIP ON RULE 13.24 On April 9, 2021, GT Group Holdings Limited (on ”Company”) withdrew its request (on ”Request”) for the decision of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ”stock Exchange”) in its letter of March 5, 2021 according to which the Company did not carry out an activity with a sufficient level of exploitation and assets of sufficient value to support its operations (the ”Decision”) under Rule 13.24 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (the ”Registration rules”) to refer to the Listing Committee of the Exchange for consideration in accordance with Rule 2B.06 (1) of the Listing Rules. The request was the subject of the company‘announcement of March 16, 2021. In accordance with Rule 6.01A of the Listing Rules, if the Exchange decides that the Company has not complied with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules, the Company would have a period of remedies of 18 months from March 17, 2021 for take appropriate measures to demonstrate compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules, failing which the Exchange may cancel the listing of the Company‘s shares. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when trading in the securities of the Company and should seek professional advice as they deem appropriate as to the implications of the decision. By order of the board GT GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Li Dong President Hong Kong, April 12, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos