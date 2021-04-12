The London Stock Exchange has the best first quarter for IPOs since 2007 | IPOs





The London Stock Exchange posted its best start to the year for corporate floats in more than a decade, despite a limited start for Deliveroo. According to EY’s latest snapshot, IPOs of the take-out food company, consumer review site Trustpilot, and many small businesses in the alternative investment market (Aim) have made early 2021. a booming quarter. The financial services firm said 12 IPOs raised $ 5.2 billion in the main market, while eight brought in 441 million on the smaller Aim, in the highest-grossing first quarter since 2007. Despite a poor trading start from Deliveroos, its shares closed at 254p on Friday after listing at 390p, London remains the place in Europe for private companies to go public, EY said. Scott McCubbin, an EY partner, said: The UK had the strongest opening quarter for IPOs in 14 years as markets managed to resist the effects of Brexit and rebound from the stall in activity caused by the start of the pandemic a year ago. . With an effective vaccine rollout underway, momentum and confidence in the UK IPO market is expected to continue to strengthen, but future growth may vary by industry. The performance in the first three months of 2021 stands in stark contrast to the same period last year, where there were only three IPOs on the main market and two on Aim, for a combined total of 615 millions. Despite the pandemic, a host of large companies are planning to go public in London later this year. Cyber ​​security firm Darktrace could be listed on the London Stock Exchange with a valuation of around 3.8 billion. The EG group, which owns gas stations and fast food outlets, is also on the list of investors with a quotation that could value it at 10 billion. Scottish beer company Brewdog is another contender, having long flirted with a London flotation. Sign up for the daily Business Today email Rishi Sunak recently relaxed the city’s listing rules to attract more tech floaters in a move that has helped grease the wheels of London’s choice of Deliveroos for its IPO. But McCubbin warned that the UK would find it difficult to compete with markets across the Atlantic unless the Chancellor goes further. Such a positive performance in the first quarter reflects confidence in the strong fundamentals of the UK IPO market. While some believe there is a risk of compromise on current strengths if the UK seeks to adapt to bolster its technological status, the UK would likely have to make some significant changes if it were to compete with the United States in this area, he said.

