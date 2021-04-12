SK Innovation shares surge after rival settlement sheds light on US outlook





SEOUL (Reuters) – Shares of South Korean auto battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd exploded on Monday after it buried the ax with LG Energy Solution, allowing the two companies to expand in the United States, where electric cars have become a priority for the Biden administration. FILE PHOTO: The SK Innovation logo is seen outside its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji SK Innovation has agreed to pay its rival, a unit of LG Chem Ltd, 2 trillion won ($ 1.8 billion) to drop all litigation in a bitter trade secret dispute. It was much less than expected, with some estimates putting the settlement costs at 7 trillion won. Its shares climbed 15% while shares of LG Chem also rose, rising 1%. The dispute threatened a $ 2.6 billion plant in Georgia that SK is building to supply Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG and is seen as key to the growing industry. SK had vowed last month to leave the Georgia plant if a decision in the U.S. International Trade Commission ruling in favor of LG Chem was not overturned. The regulations will allow us to speed up construction of the plant in Georgia, United States and actively promote additional investment and cooperation in line with the development of the US and global electric vehicle (EV) industry, a SK Innovation CEO Kim Jun said in a message to employees. seen by Reuters. The US market is important for both companies, as Chinese battery manufacturers such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) are not established. Korean companies have also struggled to gain traction in China – the world’s largest market for electric vehicles – as Beijing pushes policies to support domestic manufacturers. The US electric vehicle market is seen as the place where South Korean battery makers have the best chance for sustainable growth in the future, said Kang Dong-jin, analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities. US President Joe Biden said in a statement that the settlement was a victory for American workers and the American auto industry. Ford and Volkswagen have also welcomed the agreement. Volkswagen is a big customer for Korean battery makers, and analysts have said their long-term prospects will in part depend on how they react to German automakers’ decision last month to move the bulk of its cars to a new unified prismatic battery and moving away from the pouch type battery in which they specialize. SK’s main customers are Volkswagen and Hyundai Motor Co, while LG has a more diverse customer base, supplying both these automakers, but also General Motors Co and Tesla Inc, analysts said. LG has announced plans to invest more than $ 4.5 billion in the United States to meet growing demand for electric vehicles and plans to start a second battery joint venture in Tennessee with GM. We will play an active role in the successful expansion of the battery and electric vehicle offering through bold and preventative investments, LG Energy Solution Chairman Kim Jong-Hyun said in a message to employees. ($ 1 = 1,124.5100 won) Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Edwina Gibbs

