Asian stocks drop on vaccines, viruses worry

BANGKOK Asian stocks were weaker on Monday, as investors wary of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in many places as vaccination efforts made little progress.

Shares fell in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney.

The declines follow a solid end last week on Wall Street, where gains in tech and healthcare stocks pushed the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to new highs.

A moderation in bond yields has helped restore confidence that the Federal Reserve will act soon to raise interest rates to contain inflation as the economy recovers from the shocks of the pandemic.

But in Asia, an upsurge in infections is undermining confidence in this trajectory.

China top disease control officer said over the weekend that the effectiveness of Chinese coronavirus vaccines was low and the government was considering mixing them up to get a boost. It was a rare admission and comes as the country continues to fight outbreaks of the virus that were first reported in the city of Wuhan in central China.

Japan struggles to bring infections under control as it prepares to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Thai health officials warn the daily rate of new infections could reach 28,000 if urgent measures are not taken taken to tackle the country’s worst outbreak to date.

Vaccine rollout remains slow in Asia, but what is more worrying is a further discrepancy in the number of virus cases, with second waves taking hold in India, the Philippines and now Thailand, ”he said. Axi’s Stephen Innes said in a report “World Travel Outlook,” he said.

In early trading on Monday, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo was down 0.5% to 29,611.51 and South Korea’s Kospi edged up less than 0.1% to 3,133.06. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 1.2% to 28,360.32. The Australias S & P / ASX 200 lost 0.4% to 6,965.70 and the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6% to 3,422.70.

Shares of SK Innovation Co. in South Korea jumped 14% after hitting a low regulation in a trade dispute with rival LG Energy Solution. The companies have pledged to work together to strengthen the EV battery supply chain in the United States, continuing their battery manufacturing projects in Georgia, in what President Joe Biden called a victory for American workers and the United States. American auto industry.

Chinese e-commerce giant Ali Baba shares were 6% higher after the company said it was fined $ 2.8 billion for anti-competitive behavior. The penalty was weaker than feared, as the ruling Communist Party tightens its control over fast-growing tech industries.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to its fourth record this week, closing at 4,128.80. The Dow Jones gained 0.9% to 33,800.60, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5% to 13,900.19.

Small business stocks, which topped the market as a whole this year, fell behind on Friday. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index edged up less than 0.1% to 2,243.47.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill, which affects interest rates on mortgages and other loans, remained stable at 1.65%. It ended Friday at 1.66% and had reached 1.75% last Monday.

Investors are cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery, particularly in the United States, where vaccine distribution has intensified and President Joe Biden has advanced the deadline for states to put doses to available to all adults as of April 19.

Investors look to quarterly results as the earnings season begins. Major banks are among the first to report results, including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Analysts polled by FactSet have raised their earnings forecasts for the quarter. They expect growth of just over 24%, compared to September’s opinion that S&P 500 companies would see growth of 13%.

In other exchanges, US benchmark crude oil rose 4 cents to $ 59.36 per barrel on electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 28 cents to $ 59.32 a barrel on Friday. Brent, the international standard, gained 4 cents to $ 62.99 a barrel.

The US dollar bought 109.54 Japanese yen, compared to 109.71 yen on Friday. The euro slipped to $ 1.1893 from $ 1.1899.