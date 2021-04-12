Oil prices fall as number of coronavirus cases rises





FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing Oil Hub in Cushing, Oklahoma March 24, 2016. REUTERS / Nick Oxford TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil slipped into weak trading on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in parts of the world limited prices, even as the Federal Reserve signaled that the US economy may rebound soon with the acceleration of vaccinations. Brent rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 62.67 a barrel at 6:35 a.m. GMT, after hitting $ 63.30 earlier. US crude fell 23 cents, or 04%, to $ 59.09 a barrel, after rising 46 cents earlier. Prices have changed little since the end of a volatile trading period last Monday. At the moment, the market lacks direction, the Schork report, founded by Stephen Schork, said in a note. We are expecting a breakout from the current range. While the United States has fully vaccinated more than 70 million people and in Europe the number of new infections is declining as lockdowns come into effect, India reports record new cases and other regions of the world ‘Asia is seeing the number of cases increase. This will likely continue to prevent any recovery in global travel and keep prices in range as summer approaches, analysts and traders have said. The US economy is at an inflection point as growth and hiring is expected to accelerate in the coming months, but it runs the risk of reopening too quickly and causing a resurgence of cases coronavirus, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in an interview broadcast on Sunday. There are real risks there. And the main thing is just that we’ll reopen too quickly, people will go back to their old ways too quickly, and see yet another spike in cases, Powell said in a CBS interview, recorded on Wednesday. On the production side, no new oil rigs have been commissioned in the United States in the most recent week, according to a widely watched report released by Baker Hughes. [RIG/U] Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Edited by Kenneth Maxwell and Gerry Doyle

