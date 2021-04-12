‘Modified’ IPT drives interest

Royal Orchid Hotel Thailand (ROH) was the first tourism-related company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand to seek approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to establish a Real Estate Investment Fund (REIT) with a condition of buyout, a new type of REIT launched by the SEC to help real estate operators increase their cash flow amid the pandemic.

Jomkwan Kongsakul, deputy secretary general of the SEC, said a REIT with a buyout condition is designed to help real estate and hotel businesses experiencing liquidity crises caused by the pandemic. It was approved by the SEC board of directors on February 1.

According to the SEC, the buyout condition will allow real estate companies to buy back their properties or assets within a predetermined time frame and at a value agreed to with investors.

For example, a real estate company may specify that it will buy back its property within the next five years from the day of negotiation. The business then needs to hire 1 or 2 reliable appraisal companies to assess the sale and purchase prices of the property.

Companies typically sell their properties below market value and commit to buying back the properties at a higher price to attract investors with a profit margin, she said.

Once ownership of the Properties has been transferred to the REIT, the Manager of the REIT will manage the assets for the purpose of generating income and allocating the profits to investors until the Maturity Date.

“Investors will benefit from both the property management income and the profit margin when the company redeems its property in the future,” Ms. Jomkwan said.

She stated that ROH had sought SEC approval to establish the REIT with a buyout condition under the title “Grande Royal Orchid Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust with Buyout Condition” (GROREIT).

The company filed information for the REIT’s initial public offering (IPO) with the SEC on April 5 and appointed One Asset Management as the REIT’s manager and Kasikorn Asset Management as the REIT’s trustee.

“A REIT with a buyout condition is a measure to help real estate companies facing a cash shortage due to the pandemic, as traditional REITs do not allow companies to set a predetermined buyout date and price,” he said. Ms. Jomkwan said.

“If regular REITs are to buy back their properties, they have to buy them at market prices.”

She said other real estate companies were expressing interest in setting up REITs with redemption terms, but were still in the preparatory stages and had yet to file IPO information.

According to ROH filing data, GROREIT will acquire the Royal Orchid Sheraton hotel and towers for a total value of 4.5 billion baht, of which 3.15 billion will be raised via an IPO, while the 1.35 billion billion remaining will be acquired through bank loans.

ROH hired two real estate appraisers – Knight Frank Chartered (Thailand) Co Ltd (KF) and Value & Consultants Co Ltd (V&C) – to assess the value of the Royal Orchid Sheraton hotel and towers for sale at GROREIT.

According to ROH, KF valued the property at 5.245 billion baht, while V&C valued it at 5.218 billion.

GROREIT has a five-year investment period with options for ROH to repurchase the property in the third, fourth or fifth year from the day of the transaction at a price of 4.703 billion baht, 4.783 billion or 4.873 billion, during of those respective years.

During the five-year period, ROH intends to lease the property from GROREIT and is required by the SEC to complete a credit rating to give investors confidence in its operations.

ROH offers a fixed annual rate of return of 6% to unitholders of GROREIT and is responsible for hotel maintenance, fire insurance, property tax and construction tax.

ROH must also pay rent to GROREIT for six months.

GROREIT investors are offered an internal rate of return on stocks in the third, fourth and fifth years of 8%, 8.01% and 8.03%, respectively.

According to SET data, the ROH generated revenues of 944 million baht in 2018, 987 million in 2019 and 241 million in 2020.

Net profit reached 142 million baht in 2018 and 147 million in 2019.

The company recorded a loss of 155 million baht in 2010.

As of December 2020, ROH’s total assets were 916 million baht, with total liabilities of 252 million.