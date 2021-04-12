Skoda Octavia gets a Sportline variant for the first time. Will it come to India?





This variant offers premium comfort and sporty aesthetics without the added performance of a vRS model Skoda has already offered the Sportline version on models such as the Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb.

It is now also offered on the fourth generation Octavia.

It looks sportier with blacked out details such as the grille surround, trunk spoiler and even the brand name badges.

Gets sports seats up front with integrated headrests and Skodas sport three-spoke steering wheel.

Standard engine options offered, with the exception of the vRS 245hp turbo-gasoline plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Full of features with comfort, convenience and safety technologies as an almost premium variant.

The new Octavia is expected to launch in India soon, but the Sportline variant could be offered at a later date. Skoda lends the Sportline badge to variants that offer a sporty aesthetic without the added performance of a vRS model. In world markets, it has been offered with the Karoq, Kodiaq and Superb. Now this variant has also been introduced on the Octavia. The fourth generation Skoda Octavias Sportline variant gets blackened exterior details such as the grille surround, the strip connecting the front fog lights as well as the Skoda lettering on the trunk lid and trunk spoiler. It gets 17-inch alloy rims with a polished black finish as standard, but we think the optional 19-inch black alloys with a sportier design are much better. The Sportline badge is also visible on the front fenders. Inside the Octavia Sportline you will find sports seats with integrated headrests in the ThermoFlux fabric upholstery. Its three-spoke steering wheel also receives a Sportline badge. It is one of the better specified variants in the lineup with most of the premium features offered on the Octavia. It is equipped with Matrix LED headlights, ventilated front seats, a power adjustable driver’s seat, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-inch center touchscreen infotainment system, eight airbags and a host of driver assistance systems. In some markets, the Sportline variant will have the choice of the Skodas Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) system which can adjust the damping characteristics of the cars driving to deliver both sporty and comfortable experiences as required. Standard Octavia interior shown above for reference The Octavia is offered with a wide range of engine options in international markets and the Sportline version will be available with most of them, excluding the top-of-the-line 245hp vRS powertrain. That still leaves turbo-gasoline engines with mild hybrid technology, CNG variants and even 2.0-liter diesel engine variants. Some engine and transmission options even have a choice between all-wheel drive and the standard front-wheel drive configuration. The most powerful option would be the 1.4-liter turbo-gasoline plug-in hybrid powertrain that offers 204 hp. Skoda is due to launch the fourth-generation Octavia in India in April. The only expected engine options are the 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter turbo-gasoline. The first is not yet confirmed while the second can be obtained with the 7-speed DSG gearbox for a nominal performance of 190PS and 320Nm. The new Octavia is unlikely to be offered with the Sportline variant in India at launch, but it could be introduced later. The price of the Skoda Octavia in India should be between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (old showroom). With the discontinuation of the Honda Civic, its only direct rival will be the Hyundai Elantra. Find out more about: Skoda Octavia Automatic

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos