Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates for April 12





Stocks slipped on Monday as investors weighed inflation risks and an uneven global recovery that marred Washington’s latest optimistic economic outlook. The dollar has gone up. The main European gauge opened 0.3% lower, with banks and miners posting the biggest drops in the Stoxx Europe 600 index. These moves were reflected in US equity futures, which fell after a third consecutive week of gains and new records for the S&P 500 Index. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell ahead of a series of auctions that will be widely watched for their potential to prolong the rate hike that has rocked stocks from commodities to emerging markets this year. The United States sells 3, 10 and 30 year Treasuries earlier this week. China led the recovery trade; Now almost everyone is careful As the US recovery accelerates, economies are still threatened by the increase in Covid-19 cases and vaccine rollbacks. At the same time, massive government spending and central bank stimulus measures could lead to excessive inflation. In an interview broadcast Sunday with CBS’s 60 Minutes, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said any rebound in inflation would be temporary. “The main thing the markets are trying to figure out right now is what the world looks like with another period of US economic outperformance,” said Kyle Rodda, analyst at IG Markets Ltd. “Europe cannot put its economic or health affairs in order. China does not seem to want to run its economy too hot.” Oil fell and Bitcoin rose above $ 60,000, not far from its all-time high. The upcoming list of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the United States has put the spotlight back on the digital token industry. Elsewhere, traders will watch for any further escalation between Russia and Ukraine, after Russia warned that growing violence in Ukraine could spark a wider military conflict. Some key events to watch this week: Banks and finance companies start reporting their first quarter results, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

US officials and business leaders must discuss the shortage of computer chips on Monday.

The United States releases inflation data on Tuesday.

Chinese trade data is expected for Tuesday.

The Washington Economic Club welcomes Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for a moderate Questions and answers Wednesday.

The US Federal Reserve releases the Beige Book on Wednesday.

US data, including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales, arrives Thursday.

The figures for economic growth, industrial production and retail sales in China are announced on Friday. Here are some of the main developments in financial markets: Stocks Futures on the S&P 500 index fell 0.3% at 8:45 a.m. London time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fell 0.3%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 0.9%.

The MSCI Emerging Market index fell 1.2%. Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.

The euro fell 0.2% to $ 1.1877.

The British pound gained 0.1% to $ 1.3726.

The ground yuan was little changed at 6.554 to the dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 109.49 per dollar. Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell two basis points to 1.64%.

The yield on two-year Treasury bills fell by less than a basis point to 0.15%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.33%.

Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.105%.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.76%. Basic products West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $ 58.81 per barrel.

Brent fell 0.7% to $ 62.50 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.3% to $ 1,739.40 an ounce.

