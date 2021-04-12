The Citroen C5X is a new breed of large French car

When we showed it to people in the clinics, the best compliment we got was when they said they didn’t know what it was, says Citroën design director Pierre Leclerc, speaking of his new big car, the C5X.

It is not what you would expect from a car designer. They generally aim for clarity.

He doesn’t mean it’s not clearly a Citroën. If you’ve seen any of the company’s other recent efforts, clearly it is. He means that it is not a car that can be classified in the usual categories of sedan, station wagon or crossover.

As most countries around the world continue to flock to crossovers, Citroën is hoping some people are already a bit overwhelmed. They don’t want the bulk, the weight, the fuel consumption. But on the other hand, they want a slice of crossover height and versatility.

They just want him to be wrapped up in something, says Citroën, who looks sleeker, carries more social responsibility and moves with more serenity.

Is the C5X that thing? Or is it simply lacking the conviction to present itself as fish, meat or poultry? You will undoubtedly express your opinion in the comments below.

The C5X is the size of a large family car. That means, they say, plenty of rear legroom and a big square trunk: 545 liters. In practice, this means, they say, that it swallows a full-size washing machine.

Some material details. As you might expect, the C5X uses sub-tips similar to those of the Peugeot 508. But everything is tuned to meet Citroën’s promise of comfort and relaxation.

The suspension uses Citroën progressive hydraulic shock absorbers. In the new C4 and C5 Aircross they really give a pretty stuffy ride. In the C5X, they are augmented by a three-mode electronic adaptive function for better control of incorners.

The display technology takes a step for Citroën, with a 12-inch center screen fully competitive with a tablet-style operating system, using wireless phone mirroring. An XL size HUD also appears. Everything is between the ladle, the dashboard and the cabin furniture.

Much of the technology will be standard. But the prices seem reasonable. There were talk of between 27,000 and 36,000 in the UK, but deliveries don’t start here until early next year.

The first powertrain to be announced is the 225 hp plug-in hybrid. It will do over 31 WLTP miles in electric mode only. Citroën CEO Vincent Cobee says it’s enough for most commuters, but also promises that during the life of the car it will have a range bump.

Top Gear asks him if there will be a diesel, normally a staple of the big French metal. He says no. Because the number of diesels sold keeps dropping, it also means that there will be little demand for used vehicles. Conversely, these lower residues would mean higher rental and PCP rates on newones.

Instead, the C5X’s starter motors will be gasoline. Citroën won’t be specific at this time, but read opposite the other cars on this platform and you’ll find the 1.2 liter 130 hp and 1.6 liter 180 hp, both with an eight-speed auto.

We have a bigger question for Cobee. Over the past two decades, large French cars have stubbornly refused to take off and leave showrooms. And not just French. Ford abandons the Mondeo. Why won’t the C5X be another slow seller?

Does something go missing from lack of appetite or creativity? The segment seemed boring, so people migrated to the crossovers. When we show this car to people, sedan owners see it as a sedan, estate owners as estate, and crossover owners as a crossover they might like. For everyone, it represents a socially responsible car looking to the future.

Citroën customers are over-represented in their desire for comfort, family use and well-being. After this pandemic, there is more attention to the environment, but also a desire to return to exploring new territories.

That, he said, made it stand out as a car for these times when others in the industry were talking about bhp and tires.