Dollar bounces higher as traders brace for inflation data





LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar gained ground on Monday after falling last week as traders assessed the outlook for Treasury yields, awaiting crucial data on inflation and U.S. retail sales in the next days. FILE PHOTO: One hundred US dollar bills can be seen in this photo taken in Seoul on February 7, 2011. REUTERS / Lee Jae-Won Elsewhere, it was a quiet start to a data-rich week for forex markets. The euro fell back below $ 1.19 while the British pound briefly fell to its lowest level in two months, with some analysts citing blood clot issues surrounding the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, on which the UK is is strongly supported for its aggressive vaccination program. Dollar fortunes have been linked to the performance of Treasury yields for most of 2021, after concerns over rising U.S. inflation and a stimulus-fueled economic rebound sparked a rise significant US government bond yields in February. A cut in U.S. rates last week triggered the dollar’s worst week in 2021, but the currency regained some stability on Monday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in an interview with US media published on Sunday that the US economy was at an inflection point and appeared poised for a strong rebound in the coming months, but he also put warns against the risks arising from a hasty reopening. Investors are now waiting for March US inflation data due Tuesday. We’re about to see the first evidence of the much-anticipated spike in inflation that is widely expected over the next few months, as the base effects of a year ago begin to take effect as the strong Post-COVID declines are starting to ignore annual calculations, MUFG analysts said. They said dollar fortunes may well remain tied to 10-year yields. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was 1.6462% after falling to 1.6170% last week. It had reached a more than one year high of 1.7760% on March 30. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 92.275 while the euro fell 0.2% to $ 1.1875. Bitcoin traded above $ 60,000, closing the gap to its all-time high. Against the pound, the dollar first gained before reversing. The British currency was last up 0.2% to $ 1.3734 after briefly touching a two-month low at $ 1.3669. The dollar fell 0.2% to 109.41 yen against the Japanese currency. The USD has some upside potential this week, Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kimberley Mundy wrote in a report. Strong economic data in the United States will highlight the divergence between the rapid economic recovery in the United States and the more delayed recoveries in other developed economies. The dollar may rise to around 110 yen, while the euro has the opportunity to retrace most of the recent gains from its nearly five-month low near $ 1.17, she said. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Edited by Susan Fenton

