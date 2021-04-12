Southwest begins leaving IAH on Monday as vaccinations boost air travel





Southwest Airlines is returning to George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Monday after a 16-year hiatus, offering 15 flights a day as vaccinations begin to bring the pandemic under control and release pent-up travel demand.

Southwest, which has a loyal following, has flown exclusively from Hobby Airport since 2005. Hobby will remain the hub of Southwest Houston, but the expansion aims to tap the market north of Interstate 10 , where people could book flights to Bush for convenience, said Dave Harvey, the airline’s vice president.

Southwest will fly to Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Chicago and New Orleans from Bush. “People north of I-10 will be going to Hobby because they like our service,” Harvey said. “But there are a lot of customers that we haven’t been able to convince because they’re not going to make this trip and move around downtown.” Southwest’s expansion to Bush Intercontinental comes as airlines brace for a wave of vaccinated travelers craving adventure after more than a year of being trapped at home. The pandemic has devastated air travel, forcing airlines to lay off or lay off tens of thousands of workers and turn to the federal government for tens of billions of dollars to stay afloat. Now airlines, including Southwest, are reporting bookings are increasing. American Airlines recently said in a regulatory filing that its bookings for domestic and international short-haul flights were at 90% of pre-pandemic levels. Since March 11, 1 million or more passengers per day have passed through security checkpoints at airports across the country, according to the Transportation Security Administration. On HoustonChronicle.com: Southwest will expand to Bush Intercontinental On March 28, more than 1.5 million passengers cleared airport security, up from around 180,000 a year earlier, when extensive pandemic-related closures were in place, according to the TSA. Southwest, meanwhile, plans to increase its daily flights from Hobby from 144 to 162 by the summer, approaching the pre-pandemic level of 171, a spokesperson said. The company said Thursday it would bring some 2,700 flight attendants back to work. Can’t wait to go Analysts expect leisure travel to pick up quickly as more of the population is vaccinated. Young travelers are likely to lead the way, as older Americans, more vulnerable to coronavirus, remain reluctant to travel – even those who are vaccinated, said Rob Britton, professor of marketing at the University’s McDonough School of Business. of Georgetown. “When people feel comfortable traveling again, they will go on vacation and visit their mom and dad, whom they haven’t seen in a year,” Britton said. “If you were employed during the pandemic, you have probably saved money and can afford to travel.” Jesse Roberts, 23, of Houston, is among those eager to get away from it all. He already has trips planned for the summer and fall. “I’ve never really traveled that often,” said Roberts, who works remotely in Houston for Los Angeles video game company Esport. “But this summer, I plan to go to Los Angeles, New York and Boston to see my friends.” On HoustonChronicle.com: A return to work at the IAH full of risks Southwest, headquartered in Fort Worth, launched its first flight from the Intercontinental Airport in June 1971, operating there until 1972. It resumed operations there in 1980, from both Houston airports. Southwest left Bush Intercontinental again in 2005 to align with its strategy of providing service to secondary airports in major cities, said Geoff Scripture, director of collections at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum at Hobby Airport. More recently, however, Southwest has started offering service from major airports. Earlier this year, for example, Southwest added service to Chicago O’Hare after serving that market for decades outside of Chicago Midway. Southwest announced in October that it would return to Bush Intercontinental after discounts by other airlines made three doors available. “Southwest has been very successful in starting service at airports where it sees opportunities,” said Henry Harteveldt, director at Atmosphere Research Group, a market research and consulting firm in San Francisco. Not there yet Analysts say it will likely take years for the airline industry to fully recover from the pandemic, in part because business travel is likely to remain depressed as companies embrace lower-cost video conferencing. Harvey, the Southwestern executive, agreed. Still, he added, the move to Bush Intercontinental offers an opportunity to gain customers as the industry rebounds. “Our two most valuable assets are our people and our planes, and we need to put them to good use,” Harvey said. “We’re not just going to hold our noses and hope the pandemic passes.” [email protected] [email protected]

